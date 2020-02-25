MISSOULA — Former Montana linebacker Dante Olson flew into Indianapolis Tuesday to begin his busy week at the NFL Combine.
His six-day trip will include a test of brains and brawn ranging from interviews with teams to physical measurements to medical exams to psychological testing to on-field workouts and much more. No one thing is more important than the other to Olson, who won the Buck Buchanan Award as the best defensive player in the FCS in 2019 and was one of just 337 college players invited to the Combine.
“The whole thing is important,” said Olson, a Medford, Oregon, native who's making his first visit to Indianapolis. “It’s going to be a cool experience. I’m looking forward to demonstrating I am athletic and there are good athletes that come out of the FCS. It’s an exciting time. I’m going to go out and have fun and compete.”
At the Combine, Olson and the linebackers will do the bench press on Friday night and the rest of their field drills on Saturday. Those will be the final two days in Indianapolis for the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder before he flies out the next morning.
To prepare, Olson has trained at California Strength in San Ramon, along with former Griz safety Josh Sandry and players from Stanford, UCLA, Oregon State, Maryland and Georgia. They trained five days a week from around 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and mixed in a short sixth day, doing some running, weightlifting, recovery work and getting lunch and dinner provided.
Olson talked with a few former Grizzlies about what to expect, discussing it the most with Jordan Tripp, who moved back to Missoula during this past season.
“They say it’s a grind,” Olson said. “They told me to just go in with an open mind. It’s what I’ve been dreaming about for a long time.
“I want to go have fun and prove I am athletic and I know football. I love football and I can play.”
Interviews with teams and position coaches are also a pivotal part of the Combine as they evaluate prospects’ character profiles and see if there are red flags. Olson has been a model person off the field, volunteering as a pen pal with underprivileged kids in California, helping organize a bone marrow drive in Montana and being an anti-bullying advocate.
He went through some interviews in January when he played in the Shrine Game, where he led the West team with seven tackles in the game. He has an idea of what to expect.
“It’s going to be the same way with some informal interviews,” Olson said of the Combine. “I’ve been told from guys in the past and my agent to be yourself, relax, be comfortable and be confident. And I am. I’m excited. I’m confident. I’m comfortable.”
A film junkie, Olson feels like he’s prepared to break downs X’s and O’s with NFL teams, using the knowledge that helped him break the single-season and career tackles record at Montana and the single-season tackles record in the Big Sky.
“It’s important to be on top of your game with the coaches asking you to draw up different plays and draw up an offense against a defense,” Olson said. “I think that’s a place where I can do well.”
Olson will leave from the NFL Combine on Sunday. Then he plans to be in Missoula to train leading up to Pro Day on April 6, when he’ll take part in another opportunity for teams to evaluate him.
The NFL draft is later that month from April 23-25 in Las Vegas. The last Grizzly to be drafted was Tyrone Holmes in 2016. Montana had at least one player drafted in eight of the 13 years from 2004-16.
Olson has already signed with Seattle-based agent Cameron Foster, who represented former Griz and now-retired NFL linebacker Brock Coyle.
