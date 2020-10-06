MISSOULA — Former Montana linebacker Dante Olson in't entirely done with the NFL, heading back to the City of Brotherly Love.
On Tuesday, Olson was brought in for a visit and workout with the Philadelphia Eagles, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in April but waived him before the season began, according to multiple reports by Philadelphia media. The move comes with linebacker TJ Edwards suffering a hamstring injury and expected to miss time.
Olson shared a post on Instagram on Monday in which he wrote: "Be there soon Philly. ... Can't wait to be back with my team. #flyeaglesfly."
The news was originally reported by Eliot Shorr-Parks, who covers the Eagles for Philadelphia-based radio station 94 WIP. He wrote that the "Eagles are planning to bring back Dante Olson to the practice squad. Has to go through COVID protocols. ... Olson could be a Sunday call up."
Olson, who had his CFL rights claimed by Edmonton in September, won the 2019 Buck Buchanan Award as the best defensive player in the FCS. The Medford, Oregon, native broke Montana's single-season and career tackles records and the Big Sky Conference single-season tackles record in two years as a starter for the Grizzlies.
