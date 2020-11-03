MISSOULA — Former Montana linebacker Dante Olson was released by the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time this season, the team announced Monday.
Olson, who played at UM from 2015-19, had been on the Eagles' practice squad since signing with them Oct. 8 as the team went through a string of injuries. It was his second stint with Philadelphia, having signed with the NFC East squad as an undrafted free agent in April before getting waived Aug. 26, about two weeks before the season started.
Olson, 23, won the 2019 Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in the FCS. A native of Medford, Oregon, he left UM as the school's single-season and career tackles leader and the Big Sky Conference's single-season tackles leader, doing so in just two years as a starter.
With Olson's departure, no former Grizzlies are currently in the NFL as a player. If he tries to play in Canada, he previously had his CFL rights claimed by Edmonton.
