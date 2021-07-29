MISSOULA — Darius Henderson, who spent just one season with the Montana men's basketball team, has found a new collegiate home.
Henderson will suit up for NAIA squad Corban University in Salem, Oregon, according to a tweet on Tuesday from the team's Twitter account.
🚨 SIGNED! 🚨— Corban Men's Basketball (@CorbanMBB) July 28, 2021
Very excited to announce the addition of Darius to our family! Darius is a versatile big that will fill a big need in our program! Can’t wait to get Darius on campus and get to work! 😤#WeAreCorban | #WarriorMentality ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/BWdc7ZkF9Z
The 6-foot-9 forward played sparingly for the Griz in 2020-21, appearing in just nine games and totaled 29 minutes on the court. His best game in a Montana jersey was a 3-of-7 shooting, five-rebound game against Warner Pacific, a Division II school, as he played almost half of his season total of minutes with 13 in the game.
Henderson originally came to Missoula as a mid-year transfer from UMass Lowell, which plays in the American East, where he played from 2018 through part of 2020. He entered the transfer portal in early April.
In other college basketball news, former Eastern Washington and All-Big Sky player Kim Aiken Jr. has reportedly left Washington State according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello. Aiken originally left Eastern Washington as part of a max exodus of players when former head coach Shantay Legans took over as head coach at Portland.
Aiken originally transferred to the University of Arizona but after the Wildcats also had a coaching change — moving on from Sean Miller to former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd — he decided to transfer to Washington State.
