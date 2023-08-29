MISSOULA — Former Montana Grizzlies offensive lineman Dylan Cook has found a home in the NFL.

Cook, a Butte High grad, made the Pittsburgh Steelers' 53-man roster on Tuesday as one of nine O-linemen. Teams had to cut down their squads from nearly 90 players to 53 on their active roster by this afternoon.

Cook was signed by the Steelers in May. He had spent his rookie season in the NFL in 2022 as one of 16 players on the practice squad for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had been an undrafted free agent coming out of Montana.

Cook appeared in 27 games and started 23 times at right tackle during his two seasons suiting up for UM, helping pave the way for the program's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2014. He picked up All-Big Sky fourth-team recognition from Phil Steele in 2021 as a senior, was a two-time Academic All-Big Sky honoree, made the NFF's Hampshire Honors Society and was a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, aka the "Academic Heisman."

Cook had transitioned to the offensive line when he walked on with the Griz after playing quarterback at NAIA school MSU Northern in Havre. He had also played quarterback at Butte High, bouncing back from a broken collarbone in the first game of his senior season.

Also making an NFL roster is former Griz receiver Samori Toure. He landed on the Green Bay Packers' 53-man roster for the second season in a row. The Packers kept six receivers on their roster and released six others.

Toure has undergone a transformative offseason that has turned heads in Green Bay. He had appeared in 11 games and made two starts last season as a rookie. He caught five passes for 82 yards and one touchdown that year. He had been drafted by Green Bay in the seventh round in 2021.

In other news, former Griz linebacker Patrick O'Connell was waived by the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday. The Kalispell native and Glacier grad had totaled 18 tackles across three preseason games this month. He had signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent in May. The Seahawks kept 10 linebackers on their active roster.

Ex-Griz receiver/returner Malik Flowers was waived by the Seahawks on Sunday. He had been signed five days earlier on Aug. 22. He had initially signed with the New Orleans Saints in May as an undrafted free agent. Seattle kept six receivers on its roster.