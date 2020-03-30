MISSOULA — Former Montana Grizzly quarterback Dalton Sneed has signed with the CFL's reigning Grey Cup champions, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team announced Monday.
"Grateful for the opportunity, ready to get to work," Sneed tweeted after becoming the 148th Grizzly in program history to head to the professional ranks.
Sneed, who turned 23 years old in February, was a two-year starter for the Grizzlies after joining them in 2018 as a junior college transfer. He returned from a mid-season injury this past fall to help lead Montana to the FCS quarterfinals, a feat the program hadn't officially accomplished since 2009.
The 6-foot-1, 216-pound dual-threat quarterback was the Big Sky Conference newcomer of the year in 2018 and was a two-time All-Big Sky honorable mention. In 2019, he was named the STATS FCS national offensive player of the week once and the ROOT Sports Big Sky Conference offensive player of the week for a school-record three consecutive weeks before suffering an injury.
Sneed finished his career at Montana among the all-time great quarterbacks, ranking third in total yards of offense per game (304.4), sixth in touchdown passes (47) and eighth in passing yards (6,159). He carried the ball 222 times for 843 yards and 11 touchdowns, with 675 of those yards coming in 2018 before he was limited to 168 in 2019, appearing hobbled most of the season after returning from injury. His 7,002 total yards of offense are the most by any two-year player in program history and the sixth most overall.
"They got a steal," Montana junior offensive lineman Colton Keintz tweeted. "There is no one I know who works harder to be a great quarterback, leader, and man on and off the field. Can’t wait to see what you can do, @daltonsneed! Proud of you, brother!"
Sneed was originally recruited by current Griz coach Bobby Hauck to attend UNLV but never played for him there. The Scottsdale, Arizona, native redshirted with the Rebels in 2015, started six games in 2016 and transferred to Fort Scott Community College in Kansas in 2017 before being reunited with Hauck in 2018 at Montana after the coach spent 2015-17 at San Diego State.
Sneed becomes the only former Griz currently on a professional football team. Longtime NFL cornerback Trumaine Johnson, the lone ex-Griz on a pro team in the 2019 season, was released by the New York Jets earlier this month. Ex-UM linebacker Dante Olson, Sneed's teammate the past two seasons, participated in the NFL Combine in February and could soon get his own pro opportunity.
Sneed is one of four quarterbacks on the roster along with Dru Brown of Oklahoma State, Zach Collaros of Cincinnati and Sean McGuire of Western Illinois. Winnipeg's top two quarterbacks from last season are no longer with the team; Collaros attempted 28 passes in 2019, the most of any returning player, and McGuire attempted three passes.
Sneed is one of three former Big Sky Conference players currently with Winnipeg. The others are ex-UC Davis linebacker Mason Moe and ex-North Dakota running back Brady Oliveira.
The CFL features former Montana quarterback Dave Dickenson, the head coach of the Calgary Stampeders, and ex-Griz kicker and special teams coach Craig Dickenson, the head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
The CFL's training camp was slated to start May 17 but is being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced Monday. Winnipeg is currently scheduled to open the regular season June 13 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a rematch of the 2019 Grey Cup, which the Blue Bombers won, 33-12.
