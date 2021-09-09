MISSOULA — Gresch Jensen can still picture the throw to Dennis Houston.
Jensen, a former Montana quarterback, spiraled a back shoulder pass on a fade route when he was playing at Fullerton College. Dennis Houston, who’ll face UM this week as a standout wide receiver at Western Illinois, elevated to make a 7-yard touchdown grab over a Ventura College defender for yet another key fourth-quarter catch as Fullerton would rally for the win.
“He was one of my favorite receivers,” Jensen said. “His consistency, his route running, his consistency of making big plays, we built that trust, and I could always rely on Dennis. He was going to be where he needs to be. He was always one of the best players on the field.”
Jensen isn’t surprised to see Houston have the success he’s had after their time together in junior college during the 2018 season. Houston, who stands at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, was a first-team all-conference pick in the Missouri Valley Football Conference for the first time this past spring and has carried over his strong play into this young season with a third-year starting quarterback and two other big-time wide receivers.
Montana fans likely took notice of Houston following his performance in the season opener last week when he went off for 12 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns against FBS Ball State. If the Griz faithful still don’t know his name going into the game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, there’s the possibility they’ll be well aware afterward.
“They can expect to see big plays,” Jensen said. “He’s going to make catches in traffic. He’s tough. He’s physical. He’s hard working. He’s a big-play receiver that can be explosive. He makes the plays when they need to happen.”
Houston, from San Antonio, Texas, became one of Jensen’s go-to wide receivers in their one season together after he dropped down from Houston Baptist, an FCS team in the Southland Conference, following a redshirt season in 2017. He caught 24 passes, the second most on Fullerton, for 360 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games.
Jensen landed at Fullerton after he got beat out by transfer Dalton Sneed in spring camp in 2018, a few months after Bobby Hauck was hired as Griz head coach. He had been named a Hero Sports FCS Freshman All-American in 2017 while passing for over 2,500 yards and 20 touchdowns, seemingly poised to be a four-year starter in Missoula.
Jensen went to FBS Texas State after Fullerton and feels Houston could’ve played at the FBS level if he had the opportunity to show out on a bigger stage in the playoffs. However, Fullerton (10-0) had to forfeit all its games and was banned from the 2018 postseason because of sanctions from the 2017 team using ineligible players.
“He has the talent and ability to play at the FBS level,” Jensen said. “Playing FBS now, I can see his talent and knew he was a guy I would want to play with. He can compete with any of those guys. Playing up against top junior colleges in the country, he was making plays and really dominating.”
Jensen had one year of eligibility left this fall but decided to move on after starting five games in 2019 at Texas State. He’s coaching at his high school in Washington, Auburn Mountainview, he said, training QBs, helping at seven-on-seven events, going to online grad school at Southern Utah for his MBA and working at Amazon in Seattle.
Houston left for Western Illinois in 2019, led the team with 539 receiving yards and went off for five catches for 141 yards and one touchdown, on a 65-yard slant, against Montana State. This past spring, he led the Leathernecks in catches (43) and receiving yards (477), while his 7.2 catches per game paced the MVFC.
Houston, a team captain, was even featured on Randy Moss’ ESPN segment “You Got Mossed” when he made an impressive touchdown catch over a Southern Illinois defender. It’s an ability Jensen knows all too well, having seen it firsthand.
“I was watching ESPN in Texas, and I was like, ‘Holy crap, that’s Dennis,’” Jensen recalled. “I’m like, ‘Yep, I knew it.’ I knew he was going to be great going to college, so it’s cool to see him do well. I’m so happy to see him take off where he’s been.”
