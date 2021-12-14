MISSOULA — Former Montana wide receiver Samori Toure finished his one season at Nebraska as an All-Big Ten honorable mention pick, as voted on by the media, while the coaches didn't vote him all-conference.
Toure led the Big Ten and ranked 16th in the FBS by averaging 19.52 yards per reception. He was 7th in the Big Ten with 74.8 receiving yards per game.
Toure finished the 12-game season with 46 catches for 898 yards and five touchdowns. He ran the ball eight times for 63 yards and one score.
In 36 career games at UM, Toure had 155 catches for 2,488 yards and 20 touchdowns. He ranked 12th, eighth and tied for 12th in school history in those categories when he left.
Toure grad transferred after 2019, when he set single-season school records with 87 catches and 1,495 receiving yards while grabbing 13 touchdown passes, tied for fifth in a single season. He broke Randy Moss' FCS playoff record and the school's single-game record with 303 receiving yards in a 73-28 win over Southeastern Louisiana in the second round of the 2019 playoffs.
More for Toure
Toure accepted an invite to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl NFL Draft All-Star Game, scheduled for Feb. 3 in Las Vegas.
To be selected, a player must be a senior and currently eligible to play for their college team. The 100 players chosen to play "are selected based on their potential to make NFL rosters," according to the Shrine Bowl website, which adds that "a consensus of the 32 NFL teams is taken into consideration during player selection."
Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen has already accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl. No Griz players have currently received an invite.
Deming twins
Former Griz defensive end Braydon Deming and tight end Bryson Deming were named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference all-newcomer team.
Braydon was tied for the ISU lead with 8.5 tackles for loss to go with 42 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He started nine games and played in all 11 games.
Bryson finished the season with 14 receptions, 184 receiving yards and two touchdown catches, all of which were second or tied for second on the Redbirds. He played in 10 games.
The twins from Billings transferred after the spring 2021 season. Braydon had 36 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 24 games with the Griz. Bryson had 33 catches for 385 yards and three touchdowns with UM.
—Frank Gogola, 406mtsports.com
