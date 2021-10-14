MISSOULA — Things were looking up for Munchie Filer the last time he came to Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Now a senior cornerback at Sacramento State, Filer had been playing for Montana State in that game, the 2018 Brawl of the Wild. He was even on the field for the fourth-quarter play when the Cats forced a goal line fumble, creating one of the most memorable games of the series.
Filer earned All-Big Sky honorable mention status, was grateful for the recognition but wasn’t satisfied. He felt himself growing toward a first-team award in 2019 and even earned All-Big Sky preseason recognition.
Things changed Aug. 9, 2019. After he intercepted a tipped pass on the first drive of a camp scrimmage, he tried to make a tackle on a running back in the flat on the next drive. He threw his arm out wide, made the tackle but felt a pop.
Filer tried to push himself up off the turf with his arm but realized he couldn’t. He felt it was broken. MRIs and X-Rays confirmed that: he dislocated his elbow, broke the outside of his elbow and had a compression fracture on the inside of his elbow.
Football was gone for months.
“That was one of the darkest parts of my life because I was physically down,” said Filer, whose Hornets play the fifth-ranked Griz at 1 p.m. Saturday. “Football is where I don’t think about nothing. I’m just out there having fun.”
It was the first time a severe injury kept Filer out of the game. He felt the injury while tackling a larger player came in part because of how skinny he was — 6-foot, 157 pounds — which is ironic because his nickname of Munchie — his given name is Greg — came from his mom because of how fat he was as a baby.
Once football was taken away, it forced him to learn about himself. There was no time to complain about his situation. He had to put one foot in front of the other. He returned for three games to play on special teams in 2019 but then sat out to redshirt and preserve his final season of eligibility.
Filer felt good about having a big senior campaign in 2020, even after he got COVID in July 2020. He overcame the headaches, fevers, chills, diarrhea, throwing up, losing his taste and smell, and waking up during the night with cold sweats and chills. But COVID then postponed the season to the spring.
After head coach Jeff Choate left for Texas in the winter, he decided to transfer. Filer heard from Portland State and Northern Arizona. He felt he'd have opportunities to play immediately there. At Sacramento State, he’d have to beat out returners to earn playing time. That was exactly what he wanted.
“That was the whole motivation, just knowing I still have a lot more in the tank to prove to others and just to prove it to myself first,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to get to the next level. As long as I don’t give up and keep working, everything that I set out to do, I’ll eventually get to, god willing.”
Filer isn’t afraid to put himself in uncomfortable positions to achieve his dreams. He left a big city in southern California to go to the much smaller location of Bozeman. It felt like the middle of nowhere to him. But the slow nature of life made it easy for him to be persistent.
Filer had only gone to MSU out of Compton Junior College because Choate coached his half-brother, John Ross III, at Washington. He wants to follow the path of Ross, who ran the fastest 40-yard-dash time in NFL history, was a first-round draft pick and plays for the New York Giants.
While Filer has been in college since 2015, this is only his second full season playing at the Division I level. Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor needed to see how he would adapt to a new location and system. He’s learned that Filer is someone who has a good heart and can be trusted.
“He’s quietly worked really hard and gotten after it and proven himself,” Taylor said. “I’ve really respected him for that. Then he’s obviously a talented guy. He did a great job at Montana State, and he’s doing a great job here for us in terms of just his consistency, his overall demeanor and then he’s very competitive. What coach wouldn’t love all those things?”
Things are once again looking up for Filer as he returns to Missoula. He’s started four of the Hornets’ five games this season and has two interceptions, just one off the Big Sky lead. He’s also fifth on the team with 20 tackles and has 1.5 tackles for loss.
Filer never foresaw himself playing at Sacramento State. Then again, he didn’t even know Montana was a place before he got his opportunity in Bozeman. While his journey has been filled with uncertainty, he feels it’s helped keep him hungry for success.
“I used to try to rush things and wanted results,” he said. “Now, I’m more mindful, relaxed, more patient. All the experience at Montana State is what helped me be able to do these things today.”
