MISSOULA — Former Montana wide receiver Samori Toure is getting a shot in the National Football League.
Toure was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round with the 258th overall pick on Saturday. Only 262 players were drafted, making him the fifth-to-last prospect to be chosen.
Toure's selection ends the Grizzlies' draft drought as he became the first player to be chosen since 2016, when defensive end Tyrone Holmes was selected in the sixth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's also UM's first offensive player to be drafted since 2010, when wide receiver Marc Mariani was taken in the seventh round by the Tennessee Titans.
Toure, 24, joins a Green Bay team directed by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who earned his fourth NFL MVP award this past season. The Packers selected three wide receivers this draft, with the other two being North Dakota State's Christian Watson (pick No. 34 overall) and Nevada's Romeo Doubs (pick No. 132 overall).
Toure spent four seasons at Montana after being recruited by former Griz head coach Bob Stitt coming out of Portland, Oregon. His best season came as a junior in 2019, when he earned All-American accolades, set school records for receptions in a season (82), receiving yards in a season (1,495) and receiving yards in a game (279), and broke the FCS playoff record for receiving yards in a game (303).
Toure ended his Griz career with 155 catches for 2,488 yards and 20 touchdowns, putting him on pace to set career records in multiple categories at UM. He had decided to stay with Montana for his final year of eligibility in 2020, but that season was delayed to the spring because of the pandemic.
Toure then opted to grad transfer to Nebraska in hopes of boosting his draft stock. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention status while catching 46 passes for 898 yards and five touchdowns. His draft stock increased at the East-West Shrine Bowl in February and Nebraska's Pro Day in March.
—Frank Gogola, 406mtsports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.