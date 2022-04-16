MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team added to its frontcourt depth — a need after the graduation of Scott Blakney and the transfer of Kyle Owens — with yet another offseason addition.
Laolu Oke, who was a double-double machine for MSU Denver the past two seasons with 28 in 45 games, announced Friday afternoon via Twitter that he will transfer from the Division II school up to the Grizzlies.
"Go where you are wanted most, committed! #GoGriz," Oke's tweet read.
Go where you’re wanted most, Committed! #GoGriz 🐻 pic.twitter.com/cGsQyPxgrW— Laolu (@LaoluOke) April 16, 2022
Oke, listed at 6 feet, 8 inches and just 210 pounds on the MSU Denver Athletics website, was his team's defensive anchor the past two years. He was the 2020-21 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference defensive player of the year — he won the weekly version of the award six times — after he averaged 11 points and 12.2 total rebounds split nearly down the middle at 5.5 offensive and 6.7 defensive in the condensed season. For his career he shot 65.5% from the field.
His 12.2 rebounds per game and his 67.6% field goal shooting marks from 2020-21 set MSU Denver single-season records. MSU Denver went 9-8 in 2020-21 and 17-12 this past season.
Oke is originally from Aurora, Colorado, and played his high school ball at Overland Park and his AAU ball with the Colorado Hawks.
His signing comes the same week that Montana made the signings of brother duo Dischon and Dorell Thomas official.
