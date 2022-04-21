MISSOULA — Cameron Parker is moving closer to home.
The now-former Montana men's basketball reserve point guard announced on social media Thursday afternoon that he is staying in the Big Sky Conference and will transfer to Portland State.
"I’d like to thank all of the schools that took the time to recruit me as well as build a relationship with my family," Parker's tweet read. "At this time I’d like to announce that I will be coming home and committing to @psuviksMBB."
I’d like to thank all of the schools that took the time to recruit me as well as build a relationship with my family. At this time I’d like to announce that I will be coming home and committing to @psuviksMBB I won’t be wearing #11 for @deante_white 🕊❤️ #strickcity pic.twitter.com/iXoKbNcrg8— Cammy P (@CameronParker23) April 21, 2022
Parker, a Beaverton, Oregon, native, who is moving basically back to his home town, is the second in-conference transfer joining Robert Ford, who went from Idaho State to Montana State earlier this week. Since Montana snagged former Northern Arizona guard Cameron Satterwhite back in 2020, there has been at least one in-conference transfer each year since — Scott Blakney, Idaho to Montana last season; plus Ford from ISU to MSU this year.
Parker spent just two seasons with Montana after transferring over from Sacred Heart, co-winning the Big Sky top reserve honor this past season along with Montana State wing RaeQuan Battle. Parker averaged 8.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds playing primarily off the bench in 60 games for Montana the past two seasons. He scored a season-high 22 in a loss at Idaho and dished out 20 assists against SAGU American Indian College.
He is the second former Grizzly to find a new landing spot, joining Kyle Owens, who is also heading closer to home to UC Riverside. Robby Beasley III, Freddy Brown III and Jack Wetzel have yet to announce where they will play next season.
Parker is also Portland State's third from the transfer portal, with the Vikings having added Bobby Harvery (IUPUI) and Kendall Munson (Pepperdine).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.