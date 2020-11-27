MISSOULA — Mick Holien, the man who brought University of Montana Grizzly sports alive “left-to-right on your radio dial,” has died.
Holien broadcast as the “Voice of the Griz” for 31 years on Missoula-area radio stations. In addition, he covered law enforcement and local government for the Missoulian newspaper from 1992 to 2005. He died late this week of complications from multiple sclerosis.
For fans of Montana football, Holien's moments of unbridled joy covering wildly-successful teams will live on for a long time.
"Touchdown Montana!"
He seemed to be there for all the biggest games of the past three decades in UM football, men's basketball and even women's basketball. And if he had his druthers, he never would have left in 2016 when Learfield opted to go another direction.
He was right there calling the shots in West Virginia when copper-and-gold-clad Montana garnered its first football national championship in 1995. He was there in 2001 when the Griz did it again.
He was broadcasting when the men's basketball team stunned Nevada in 2006 for the Grizzlies' first NCAA tournament win in more than three decades. He was there for the best of coach Robin Selvig's years as Lady Griz skipper, including all four seasons when Shannon (Cate) Schweyen was queen of the hardwood from 1988 to 1992.
"He was one of a kind," Selvig told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. "He was such a hard-working guy, with his hands in so many things.
"Our budget wasn't as good back then in the '80s and '90s, so I roomed with Mick on the road. I had to listen to all his bowling stories. We had a lot of fun. He was very knowledgeable and professional. Just a guy that lived and breathed sports, which made him so much fun to be around."
Even when he was nearing the end of his stint with Montana — when his health was failing and he had to be carried up the steps to get to the press box at places like Vermilion, South Dakota — he was still determined to deliver the goods to his listeners.
"He just loved it so much and it was his passion," former UM athletic director Jim O'Day said. "Even in his later years when he did struggle with problems with his legs, that wasn't going to stop him from being at games and doing what he did best."
Holien's Griz career actually began when he was hired to do the football public address at Dornblaser Field, then moving into the newly-constructed Washington-Grizzly Stadium when it opened in October 1986.
“He started as the voice of the Lady Griz for many years, and he brought an incredible amount of sports intelligence to the job,” said Peter Christian, a fellow radio personality and longtime friend of Holien.
Holien had a particular talent for visualizing the game with words, such as his trademark “radio dial” description of which way the offense was moving across the field. Christian said he often noticed people in the stands listened to Holien’s broadcast rather than his announcing because Holien had a more comprehensive play-by-play description.
“Listening to a game with Mick was 98 percent as good as being there,” Christian said. “When people were out hunting, they’d take radios along and tune to Mick and listen to games.”
It helped that Holien caught his radio stride at the same time the Grizzlies caught theirs, according to retired UM Sports Information Director Dave Guffey.
“His timing was impeccable,” Guffey said of Holien's football broadcasts. “He started in 1993 — when (future Grizzly football NCAA champion quarterback) Dave Dickinson was in his sophomore year in football. It was a pretty good ride from there on. People knew who he was. They identified with him as the Voice of the Griz for so long.”
At the Missoulian, Holien spent years covering Missoula-area police and sheriff activity. He took part in the coverage of the FBI’s 1996 capture of Unabomber Ted Kaczinski in Lincoln and the Hells Angels visit to Missoula in 2000.
“He did what a newsperson was supposed to do, with grace and enough energy you knew you weren’t going to duck him, so you might as well sit down and talk to him,” recalled former Missoula Police Chief and Missoula County Sheriff Doug Chase. “You could always bet he would be on top of any major story.”
Holien left Grizzly radio coverage in 2016 with this advice to microphone successor Riley Corcoran: Always be ready for the kickoff. As he told Missoulian reporter Vince Devlin, a broadcaster has lots to do at the start of the game and it’s easy to be looking down reading a team list when the kick happens. That’s a sure way to ensure the kick will be returned for a touchdown.
“You can make up other stuff if you miss it,” Holien told Devlin, “but you can’t make up that.”
Holien, who was believed to be 76 years old at the time of his death, spent the past several years as a columnist/commentator for AM 750 KERR radio in Polson. He published three books about the 2001 Griz national champion football team and the history of UM football.
