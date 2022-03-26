MISSOULA — While watching Montana track and field this season, you might catch yourself seeing double in the 200, 4x100 and 4x400 relays. A blur standing around 6-foot-1 with brown hair will wiz by.
But don't worry, you aren't seeing double. The actual answer makes a lot more sense: twins.
Identical twin brothers Cade and Paul Johnstone, sprinters who ran their high school track in eastern Montana at Forsyth High School, sport the same look and similar demeanor. Cade has his hair cut shorter, while Paul rocks a flowy, longer cut. Both are soft-spoken, but also incredibly competitive.
Away from their physical appearance, the two even warm up the same. They are in sync, which at first was a bit of a shock to Montana sprinting coach Paul Reneau, who needed a while to figure out who is who, but now has no issue telling the brothers apart.
"It was always like, 'Which one is which?'" Reneau recalled during the Al Manuel Invitational Saturday at Dornblaser Field in Missoula. "Then our old head coach Brian (Schweyen) said, 'I figured it out. Cade's got this, and Paul's got this.' And I looked at them and I was like, 'Yeah, you're right.' Now, I know who they are. What the most interesting thing is, they are probably two of the most competitive kids that I've coached.
"The other piece is, when you watch them warm up together is, they are twins," he added. "They are in sync a lot and I just shake my head and go, 'Yeah that's just how they are.'"
That is where the similarities in their running styles end. Cade is tighter wound or focused, while Paul is loose and more laid back. Paul runs a bit more powerful, while Cade has a quicker tempo, or cadence.
Both of their techniques work for them, leading to strong results for the runners as they eye more record-breaking success.
"They are very different runners," Reneau said. "Paul is more of a power runner. Even though Cade has lots of power, Cade has a faster cadence. So, Cade has a faster cadence and that to me is probably the difference. ... I figured that out pretty soon but they might look the same but they are very different."
Cade, a junior, impressed last season as a sophomore when he broke a 30-plus-year-old program record in the 400, which propelled him to a spot at the NCAA Outdoor Regional. But he battled a hamstring injury and was unable to finish. Paul, a redshirt sophomore, showed his strength as part of the UM record breaking and Big Sky title winning 4x400 team along with Cade as a twin duo in the relay.
"Every time we do run it together, good things happen," Paul said of the relay team, which they have only done twice together in college due to injuries or redshirts. "He's one of those guys that I know when he has the baton he is going to work his hardest to get in the lead and I always have a lot of confidence in him when he is on the same team as me."
A groin injury held Cade out of the Al Manuel Invite, where he was supposed to run his usual 4x400 and the 200, so Paul took over as the Johnstone family rep on the track. Paul ran the 200. He also ran the 4x400 at the end of the day, but a bobbled handoff and an illegal toss from the turf back to the track led to his relay team getting a DQ in the event.
Cade said his injury isn't serious, and should be good to go after more records that he hopes to snap this year. He didn't mind wandering the inner field and track, cheering on his teammates and his brother. Actually, he said, watching his brother is as good as a baseline test for himself to use if he isn't actually competing given the pair are so close times wise.
"It's like you have a built-in training partner," he said. "You always know, like today for example, if I'm out I can see what he runs and know it's like a baseline for what I can hit or what I can run."
With an entire season left, and plenty of time to qualify for NCAAs, the twins could easily be at the same point and, if what their coach thinks can happen, the twins could represent UM in May.
"I think both of them have the ability to do what Cade did last year," Reneau said.
Top finishers
On the men's side, Montana's Evan Todd was a meter off breaking the program record in the javelin with his first-place mark of 229 feet, 1 inch (69.85 meters).
"I'm feeling really good and had some promising marks for the first meet of the season," Todd, who is a Kalispell Glacier graduate, said.
For the teams, Montana State won the women's side at 90 followed by Montana (46), Eastern Washington (37), Montana Tech (18), Carroll (7), Rocky Mountain (7) and Providence (4).
MSU also won the men's team scoring with 78, followed by Montana (56), Carroll (30), EWU (18), Rocky Mountain (7) and Montana Tech (4).
Here's the rest of the top three finishers from each event at the Al Manuel Invitational:
On the men's side, MSU's Derrick Olsen (10.78) took first followed by EWU's Joe Gautheir (10.86) and MSU's Will Anderson (10.90). MSU runners Drake Scheider (21.31) and Anderson (21.43) went one and two in the 200 followed by EWU's Daniel Gaik (21.55). Schneider won the 400 in 46.63, followed by Carroll's Broder Thurston (49.57) and MSU's Alex Hershey (49.62). MSU runners Chris Bianchini (1:51.37) and Levi Taylor (1:52.43) took one and two in the 800 followed by Montana's Quincy Fast (1:52.66).
In the 1,500, MSU runners Ben Perrin (3:51.05) and Matthew Richtman (3:53.73) went one-two while Montana's Maxwell Scott (3:54.09). In the 5,000, Rocky Mountain's Jack Wilson (14:38.93) won and Montana runners Nathan Carter (14:42.68) and Jordan Hansen (14:44.31) went two and three. Olsen won the 110 hurdles in 14.17 while Carroll's Christopher Abell (15.34) and MSU's Hunter Nicholson (15.90) trailed. Carroll's Chad Hemsley (54.20) won the 400 hurdles while UM's Cutter Thatcher (54.54) and EWU's Noah Cherrington (58.82) went two and three. UM runners Joel Mendez (9:10.64) and Ellis McKean (9:36.91) went one and two in the steeplechase while EWU's Cameron Stuard (9:40.38) was third. EWU won the 4x100, followed by Carroll and Montana Tech. Carroll won the 4x400, followed by MSU while UM and Montana Tech did not finish.
Carroll's Josh Malone won the high jump with a mark of 6-02.75 while UM's Alfred Peterson took second. MSU jumpers Colby Wilson (5.25m) and Bob Hartley (4.70m) took one and two in the pole vault as EWU's Zach Klobutcher tied Hartley.
UM's Jason Upton (6.85m) won the long jump as Carroll's Brett Glaser (6.60m) and MSU's Hunter Nicholson (6.51m) followed. MSU's Ian Fosdick (14.069m) won the triple jump while Upton (13.44m) and Carroll's Cormac Benn followed.
MSU's Alex Nehring won the shot put with a toss of 17.48m while UM's Brent Yeakey (16.89m) and unattached competitor Garrett Peoples (16.25m) followed. Yeakey (50.53m) won the discus while Peoples (48.68m) and MSU's Carter Slade (48.13m) followed. UM's Matt Ward (58.20m) won the hammer while Peoples (58.02m) and MSU's Matt Furdyk (55.15m) went two and three. Todd won the javelin and was followed by MSU's Canton Coverdell (65.14m) and UM's Matthew Hockett (62.61m).
MSU's Macy White (12.01), EWU's Katie Petsch (12.01) and Montana's Emma Normand (12.07) were the top three in the women's 100. In the women's 200, White (24.76), Petsch (24.99) and MSU's Elena Carter (25.05) took the top spots.
Montana's Holly Sudol (57.48), MSU's Madison Smith (57.87) and EWU's Haven Nutting (58.46) rounded out the top three in the 400. MSU's Mya Dube (2:15.05) and Montana runners Bridget Boyle (2:15.65) and Katie Whitehurst (2:17.53) took the top three in the 800.
Rocky Mountain's Sydney Little Light (4:35.47), MSU runners Alex Moore (4:42.74) and Elena Vandersloot (4:44.80) were the top three in the 1,500. In the 5,000, Montana Tech's Becca Richtman (17:09.65) took first followed by Montana's Beatrix Frissell (18:11.66) and Montana Tech's Hailey Nielson (18:29.17).
Carter won the 100 hurdles in 13.66, followed by Montana's Jansen Ziola (14.24) and MSU's Morgan Evans (14.36). EWU swept the top three of the 400 hurdles behind Alyssa Hoffman (1:04.66), Felicity Hempstead (1:05.22) and Lidiya Pankova (1:07.09). Montana Tech's Carlin Manning won the steeplechase in 12:41.90, followed by Carroll's Erika Arthur (12:46.85) and Montana Tech's Alisa Hashley (14:02.16). MSU (46.60) won the 4x100 with Montana (47.01) and Montana Tech (49.23) behind. Montana's A 4x400 relay team took first in 3:53.38 while MSU's A team (4:03.03) and Montana's C team (4:10.02) followed.
MSU took the top three in the high jump led by Zoe Johnson at 5-5, Anna Trudnowski at 5-5 and Shelby Schweyen at 5-3. MSU's Alexandra Hellenberg won the pole vault (12-11.50) while EWU's Savannah Schultz (12-11.50) and Katrina Terry (12-07.50) trailed. Carter won the long jump (5.95m), followed by Montana's Ailsa Gilbert (5.55m) and MSU's Hannah Hicks (5.56m). Gilbert won the triple jump (11.98m) and was followed by MSU's Twila Reovan (11.90m) and Hellenberg (11.83m).
MSU's Jordan Fink won the shot put (13.68m) while EWU's Carissa Stovall (13.51m) and Carroll's Nikki Krueger (13.14m) trailed. MSU's Madi Arneson won the discus (45.73m) and Providence's Tatiana Martinez (43.66m) and MSU's Anna Schander (42.18m) trailed. Montana's Tanessa Morris (60.86m) won the hammer with EWU's Vernice Keyes (57.30m) and Montana's Ariel Clark (51.97m) trailed her. MSU's Angelica Street (46.60m) won the javelin followed by EWU's Madison Tareski (46.13m) and MSU's Kyle Christiansen (42.12m).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.