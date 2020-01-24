MISSOULA — Forty-eight Montana athletes were named Academic All-Big Sky Conference for the fall 2019 semester on Friday.
That list was headlined by 22 Griz football players, the second-highest total in that sport among league schools.
Montana had 15 soccer and three volleyball players make the cut, plus seven from its women’s and one from its men’s cross country teams.
Colin Bingham, who has a 3.93 GPA as an exercise science major, and Dante Olson, a management and entrepreneurship major with a 3.91 GPA, became four-time honorees from the football team.
June Eastwood and Samantha Engebretsen of the women’s cross country team also became four-time Academic All-Big Sky winners.
Eastwood has a 3.78 GPA as a philosophy major. Engebretsen is a social work major with a 4.00 GPA.
To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must have had a minimum of a 3.2 cumulative GPA following the fall semester and competed in at least half of their teams’ competitions in the fall.
The followings Montana athletes earned Academic All-Big Sky Conference honors in the fall 2019 semester:
Men’s cross country: Hunter May (So., Accounting)
Women’s cross country: June Eastwood (Sr., Philosophy); Samantha Engebretsen (Sr., Social Work); Beatrix Frissell (Fr., Ecosystem and Restoration); Isabela Nellos (So., Undeclared); Emily Pittis (Sr., Environmental Studies); Rachel Torrey (So., Biology); Hannah Wylie (So., Biochemistry)
Football: Eli Alford (So., Psychology); Colin Bingham (Sr., Exercise Science); Dylan Cook (Jr., Criminology); Braydon Deming (So., Exercise Science); Bryson Deming (So., Exercise Science); Adam Eastwood (So., Marketing); Joey Elwell (Fr., Undeclared); Garrett Graves (Fr., Business Administration); Robby Hauck (So., Management Information Systems); Marcus Knight (So., Organizational Communication); Skyler Martin (So., Economics); Michael Matthews (So., Marketing); Michael McGinnis (So., Management Information Systems); Dante Olson (Sr., Management and Entrepreneurship); Nick Ostmo (Fr., Business Administration); Brandon Purdy (Jr., Management and Entrepreneurship); Mitch Roberts (So., Management Information Systems); Dalton Sneed (Sr., Communication Studies); Samori Toure (Jr., Organizational Communication); Corbin Walker (Fr., Business Administration); Marcus Welnel (So., Finance); Adam Wilson (Sr., American Politics)
Soccer: Avery Adams (Jr., Environmental Studies); Alexa Coyle (Jr., Management Information Systems); Emme Fernandez (Fr., Wildlife Biology); Kendall Furrow (Fr., Media Arts); Jaden Griggs (Fr., Business Administration); Sydney Haustein (Fr., Health and Human Performance); Claire Howard (Jr., Communication Studies); McKenzie Kilpatrick (So., Communication Studies); Rita Lang (So., Psychology); Molly Massman (Fr., Health and Human Performance); Quinn Peacock (Fr., Business Administration); Caitlin Rogers (So., Health and Human Performance); Sami Siems (So., Communicative Sciences and Disorders); Taylor Stoeger (Jr., Communicative Sciences and Disorders); Zoe Transtrum (So., Environmental Studies)
Volleyball: Elsa Godwin (Fr., Management and Entrepreneurship); Janna Grimsrud (Sr., Psychology); Catie Semadeni (Fr., Health and Human Performance)
