MISSOULA — The University of Montana athletic department announced the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame incoming class of 2022, as well as this year's recipient of the Grizzly Lifetime Honors Award, on Monday.
All five of this year's honorees are from the state of Montana, with three hailing from Missoula.
All-American runner Scott McGowan of Poplar, Lady Griz Big Sky MVP Ann (Lake) Rausch of Missoula, All-America offensive lineman Thatcher Szalay of Whitefish and championship-winning basketball player and coach Blaine Taylor of Missoula will be inducted in the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame.
Long-time voice of Montana athletics "Grizzly" Bill Schwanke will be UM's fourth recipient of the Grizzly Lifetime Honors Award.
"It is always exciting to make that phone call and share the news with new inductees into the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame. Their reaction is always one of shock, gratitude, and humility. The response from this class was no different," UM athletic director Kent Haslam said.
"These are outstanding individuals with remarkable careers and outstanding contributions to Grizzly athletics and the University of Montana. I look forward to celebrating their accomplishments in September."
The Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame was founded in 1993 to pay tribute and give lasting recognition to those athletes, coaches and teams who have made exceptional contributions and brought recognition, honor, and distinction to the University of Montana in the field of intercollegiate athletics.
Established in 2018, the Grizzly Lifetime Honors Award pays tribute and gives recognition to supporters of Grizzly Athletics who are not eligible for the Grizzly Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held in the Adams Center on Sept. 9, with the class of 2022 celebrated on the field during the Grizzlies' football game against South Dakota on Sept. 10. Ticket information for the banquet will be announced in the near future.
