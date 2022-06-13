MISSOULA — Montana and Montana State combined for four players on the Athlon Sports preseason FCS All-America list, which was released Monday.
The Grizzlies had a trio of players selected, tied for the most with North Dakota State and South Dakota State. NDSU, SDSU and UM were ranked first, second and third in the Athlon Sports preseason FCS Top 25 last week.
The Griz players chosen are senior linebacker Patrick O'Connell, senior defensive back Justin Ford and senior kicker returner Malik Flowers.
O'Connell finished third in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award and made six All-America teams last season. He enters his senior season 10th in UM history with 20.5 sacks and is tied for 12th with 31.5 tackles for loss.
Ford placed fourth in Buck Buchanan voting and was a unanimous All-America selection, earning first-team honors from all eight organizations last year. His nine interceptions as a junior were the most by a Griz cornerback and the third most by a UM player in a single season. He returned two interceptions and one fumble for touchdowns.
Flowers made three All-America teams last season. His five career kickoff return touchdowns are a UM record and two off the Division I record. His average of 28.4 yards per kickoff return is the best in school history.
MSU senior running back Isaiah Ifanse and Portland State senior defensive back Anthony Adams are the two other Big Sky Conference selections to make the preseason list. The Cats were picked fourth in the Athlon Sports preseason FCS Top 25 last week.
The All-America team is composed of 27 players who represent 19 schools and nine conferences. The list was compiled by Craig Haley, who is the FCS senior editor for Stats Perform/The Analyst.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.