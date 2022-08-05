UM MSU football (copy)

Montana State's Isaiah Ifanse tries to escape Montana's Robby Hauck (far left) and Patrick O'Connell (58) during a game last November. All three of them were named to the Phil Steele preseason All-America teams Friday, as were Griz cornerback Justin Ford and UM kick returner Malik Flowers.

 SAMUEL WILSON, Bozeman Daily Chronicle

MISSOULA — The Montana football team's defense garnered another round of recognition on the national level Friday.

The Grizzlies placed four players on the Phil Steele preseason All-America teams, including three who earned first-team honors. Montana State had one honoree.

Representing UM on the first team were linebacker Patrick O'Connell and defensive backs Justin Ford and Robby Hauck. They all were named to the Buck Buchanan Award preseason watch list on Thursday.

O'Connell made six postseason All-America teams last year while finishing third in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award. He enters his senior season as the Big Sky preseason defensive MVP. He ranks 10th in program history with 20.5 sacks and is tied for 12th with 31.5 tackles for loss.

Ford was a unanimous All-America selection last season as a junior and ended up fourth in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award. He led NCAA Division I with nine interceptions, had a pick in eight consecutive games, returned two INTs for scores and ran back a blocked field goal for a touchdown.

Hauck earned one All-America nod last year. He enters his senior season ranked third in UM history with 364 career tackles, 33 off the record.

Montana's other honoree was Malik Flowers, who made the second team as a kick returner. He made three All-America teams last year and enters his senior year with five career kickoff return touchdowns, two shy of the FCS and NCAA Division I records.

Montana State's lone representative was senior running back Isaiah Ifanse, who earned first-team honors. Last year, he became the Cats' first postseason All-American running back since 1982. He ranks second in MSU history with 3,461 career rushing yards, just 185 shy of the record.

Other Big Sky players to earn preseason first-team honors: Weber State offensive lineman Noah Atagi, Portland State defensive back Anthony Adams and UC Davis running back Ulonzo Gilliam, who received the recognition as an all-purpose player. Other second-team honorees were Sacramento State tight end Marshel Martin and Northern Colorado linebacker David Hoage.

The third team included UC Davis tight end McCallan Castles, UC Davis offensive lineman Jake Parks, Sacramento State linebacker Marte Mapou, Weber State defensive back Eddie Heckard and Eastern Washington placekicker Cody Clements. Making the fourth team were Cal Poly fullback Ryan Rivera, Sacramento State wide receiver Pierre Williams, Portland State defensive lineman VJ Malo and UC Davis kick return Lan Larison.

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments