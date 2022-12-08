MISSOULA - HERO Sports' well-recognized All-American teams were released on Thursday morning, and four Montana Grizzlies made the cut.
One offensive player, one defensive player and two special-teamers represent Montana on three different lists.
Making the All-FCS All-American team was senior cornerback Justin Ford, who recently declared his candidacy for the NFL draft.
That makes it two consecutive nominations on this list for the lock-down corner. After leading the country with nine interceptions last year, Ford's side of the field was avoided all season.
Montana's opponents completed 229 passes for 2,391 yards and only 12 of those passes were caught by Ford's match-up for a total of 163 yards. He finished the year with four games where he allowed zero catches, including versus NDSU in the second round of the playoffs.
Tight end Cole Grossman and punt returner Junior Bergen made the Sophomore All-American list.
For Grossman, the athletic pass-catcher matched his freshman season touchdown total of five. In that year, he made HERO Sports' Freshman All-American team. And though his yardage took a slight numbers took a slight dip, his yards per catch numbers saw a rise.
Bergen, a true wide receiver, makes his first appearance on a HERO Sports list as a punt returner.
A utility man for the Griz, he had 22 punt returns for an average of 14.86 yards and two scores, including one signature moment. During the team's comeback win over SEMO in the first round of the playoffs, he made a house call from 58 yards out.
Punter Patrick Rohrbach, a semifinalist for FCS Punter of the Year as well as a ninth-place finisher for the Buck Buchanan award, made the Freshman All-American team.
He concluded the year with Montana's second-best punting average in program history at 45.3 yards on 48 tries.
He pinned the opponent within their own 20-yard line on 18 occasions and had 15 punts travel more than 50 yards.
