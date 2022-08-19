MISSOULA — Doug Fraley has been named Montana's director of track & field.
During his 12-year collegiate coaching career, most recently at Washington State, the veteran pole vault coach has helped develop 17 NCAA Championship qualifiers and 10 All-Americans.
"I owe a huge thank you to (director of athletics) Kent Haslam and (chief financial officer) Ryan Martin for bringing me through this process and believing that I am the right person to take over the track & field and cross country programs at the University of Montana," Fraley said. "It is a tremendous honor for me, and something I'm extremely grateful for.
"I look forward to taking over this program and moving it to a higher level."
It's only natural that Fraley got into coaching. After all, he grew up watching his father become a hall-of-fame track coach at Fresno State.
For Fraley, track & field is what he's known since as far back as he can remember.
"Before I could even walk, my mother would take me down to the track and I would crawl in the long-jump pits and eat sand while watching Dad coach," Fraley recalled.
He was raised at the track, following his dad around at practice and learning from one of the great mentors in the sport. During his 28-year coaching career, Bob Fraley produced 44 All-Americans at Fresno State, being named the 2003 USA Track & Field NIKE Coach of the Year and being inducted into the Fresno State Athletics and U.S. Pole Vault hall of fames.
Bob wasn't only a coach at the collegiate level, but a coach to his son, too. Early on, he built a backyard vaulting runway and pit for Doug to practice on, which clearly worked out as planned.
As a 7-year-old in 1972, Doug sent an Inter-Age record in a competition involving athletes, ages 5-19, from 39 different countries, clearing 6-1.7. By the time he reached the eighth grade, he had surpassed 11 feet.
Doug then competed at Fresno State, where he was coached by his father and became a five-time All-American and three-time NCAA champion in the pole vault.
"My dad opened so many doors for me, and just being associated with him in that way, it exposed me to a tremendous number of great coaches – his mentors and now my mentors – who have helped me so much as I've become a coach," Doug said.
The call telling his parents that he got the job was a highlight he will always remember.
"As proud as they have been of me, throughout all of my years and all of my accomplishments, I don't know that I've heard them ever be more excited and proud," Doug said. "It was a really big moment for our family."
Doug Fraley began his collegiate coaching career at Tulane, where he spent nine seasons with the Green Wave (2011-19). As the associate head coach – specializing in jumps, multi-events and men's sprints – Fraley developed 24 NCAA East Regional qualifiers, seven NCAA Championship qualifiers and five All-Americans. He also was instrumental in the development of five academic All-Americans, in addition to assisting with strength & conditioning for the sprints and jumps groups.
During his final season at Tulane (2018-19), Fraley's pole vaulters swept the podium at the American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships. In addition to a pair of freshmen, who placed second and third, Rebekah Markel won an individual title after she set meet and school records. She would repeat as champion during the outdoor season that spring and go on to qualify for the NCAA Championships, where she placed 14th.
A few seasons prior, in 2017, Alyssa Applebee won AAC indoor and outdoor conference championships before earning first-team All-America status at nationals. Fraley also coached Merritt Van Meter (2013 outdoors, 2014 indoors in the pole vault) and Devon Breaux (2015 long jump) to All-America status. Also coaching the men's sprints, he helped his athletes to podium finishes in both 2017 and 2018, including a school record in the 4x100-meter relay.
After nearly a decade coaching at Tulane, Fraley made the cross-country move to the Palouse, where he spent three seasons at Washington State. Working with the Cougars' jumps and multi-events groups, Fraley again saw success, helping develop 10 NCAA Championships qualifiers and five first-team All-Americans. Competing against the always-tough Pac-12 Conference, he had five athletes reach the podium, including 2022 pole vault champion Jacob Englar.
Raised by a coach, track & field had always been a part of Fraley's life. However, after spending 25 years living in Louisiana, his move to Washington made him realize that the northwest was the geographic location that he and his wife, Erica, wanted to permanently plant their roots.
He began having aspirations of becoming a head coach, but with a caveat: the opportunity had to come in either Washington, Oregon, Idaho or Montana.
One of Fraley's first priorities after arriving to Missoula next week will be to fill his coaching staff. In addition to a vacant throws position, Fraley will also hire the Grizzlies' next head cross country coach. With the cross country season just weeks away, however, he will oversee the program until a new coach is in place.
"Even though, in my mind, I felt like I was ready and prepared for this challenge, you just never know if you're going to get that opportunity," Fraley said on becoming a head coach. "I was overjoyed when I got the call. The first thought was just how blessed my wife and I feel that we can bring this desire to fruition, especially in a place like Missoula, and the second thought was that I can't wait to get going."
