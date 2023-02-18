BOZEMAN — Brian Holsinger was interested in how his freshmen performed when he walked into the postgame interview room Saturday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The Montana head women's basketball coach had seen Libby Stump and Mack Konig again knock down big shots against Montana State as they combined for 35 points. However, the result was another agonizing loss, 75-73, and he wondered how they handled the outcome, which saw UM drop to fourth in the Big Sky Conference standings and lose in Bozeman for the ninth consecutive time.
“We do media training every day. We need to do more defensive training I think,” Holsinger deadpanned.
He once again bemoaned the lack of post defense as MSU outscored UM 44-24 in the paint. That was a 44-14 edge for the Cats in their first meeting, but the slight improvement in the offensive production wasn’t enough as he’s still looking for better post play on both sides.
The 75 points are the most UM has allowed in regulation since Jan. 26 and the fifth most it’s given up in 15 conference games. The Griz nearly erased a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter with their press defense, but Holsinger felt they don’t have the depth to play that way too often.
He also noted that the seniors and upperclassmen need to step up more after Gina Marxen, Sammy Fatkin and Carmen Gfeller combined for 28 points, a marked improvement from 4-of-22 shooting in their first game against MSU. Gfeller avoided foul trouble this time but struggled one-on-one to slow Kola Bad Bear, who scored a game-high 23 points.
“Right now we’re an immature group on the defensive end,” Holsinger said. “You’ve got to play with a level of urgency needed at the start of the game, not when you’re down 15. We haven’t done that all year. We got to get better on defense.”
There’s not much time with the Big Sky tournament right around the corner. The Lady Griz dropped to fourth and can no longer earn the No. 1 seed. They’re 1 1/2 games behind second-place Northern Arizona and one game behind Sacramento State with three contests to play.
NAU has only two games remaining, and those come against ninth-place Northern Colorado and last-place Weber State, so a No. 2 seed is looking less likely for the Lady Griz. The top two seeds have to win three games over four days to earn the NCAA tournament bid, while seeds three through six must win three games over three days.
The Lady Griz can still finish as low as eighth place, which would force them to play in the first round of the Big Sky tournament. The new format is divided into three tiers, with teams in the seven though 10 range having to win four games in five days. To avoid that, UM will need to close the regular season strong with three games in five days.
“We have a tough stretch coming up,” Stump said. “We have three games in a row against really good teams that can beat anyone on any given night. So, just take that feistiness and that scrappiness that we played with in the fourth quarter and continue it on through the rest of the season.”
Stump scored nine of her team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter and Konig tallied 10 of her 15 in the final frame as the Lady Griz put together a furious comeback. They cut a 14-point deficit to one possession multiple times but had dug themselves into too deep of a hole.
The change in offensive production came when Holsinger decided to put the ball in Stump’s hands and let her play the point guard role. She and a barrage of late 3-pointers by Konig and Haley Huard pulled the Lady Griz back into the game, but Stump missed a layup that could’ve cut the deficit to one in the final minute.
The Lady Griz came into Saturday having gone 5-1 since their first loss to Montana State, fueled in large part by a lineup change that saw Konig and sophomore forward Dani Bartsch inserted into starting roles. Asked if another lineup change involving Stump was in the cards, Holsinger didn’t shoot it down.
Stump, who comes off the bench, went off for 21 points and Konig had 20 in the Grizzlies’ 72-63 loss Jan. 21 in Missoula. Cats head coach Tricia Binford left again impressed by them.
“They’re fearless,” she said. “We expect that from every team. To see that in freshmen, to have that level of composure with a really loud crowd, they’re playing really at a high level. We certainly haven’t found a way to stop them yet.”
The loss marked the fourth time in the past five years that Montana was swept in the rivalry series. The Griz still haven’t won a game in Bozeman since 2014 and have now lost 14 of the past 17 rivalry matchups.
Holsinger is now 1-3 in the series as head coach. The Griz had trailed by only two points at halftime despite playing what he thought was a poor first half. Another third-quarter lull doomed them in the rivalry this season.
“To flip that script and to change that takes a lot. It’s up here more than anywhere else,” he said, pointing to his head. “We’re a work in progress when it comes to the mental side of this rivalry and flipping the script back to where it has been for years. It’s a process for us and we’ll get there.”
Montana State seems to have that aspect of competition down pretty well. The defending Big Sky champs improved to 12-3 and hold a 1 1/2-game lead with three games left.
They’re led by Darian White, who scored 19 points on 6-of-16 shooting despite her floater in the lane being off for most of the first half. She had gone off for a game-high 22 points in the first matchup and closes her career in the rivalry on a high note.
“It takes a lot more mental focus and preparation just to stay composed throughout a game like this,” she said. “It’s so loud, it’s so hard to hear one another, it’s so hard not to get amped up when you hear the crowd cheering so loud. Sometimes it can get very chaotic.
“I think we left it off on a good note showing the underclassmen and the girls on our team what it takes and how to prepare for a game and how to stay composed through a competition like this.”
Montana’s freshmen seem to have that down as they’ve performed well against the Cats, a nine-point and a two-point loss. Perhaps they don’t know any better as freshmen and just come to play no matter the situation.
Stump and Konig should have many more chances to restore the rivalry that was dominated by the Lady Griz under Robin Selvig. They showed the future could be bright for Montana with how well they’ve played in two games against the cream of the crop in the Big Sky.
“Historically, Montana has had a pretty good winning streak,” Konig said. “We’d like to bring that back.”
