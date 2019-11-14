MISSOULA — Now comes to hard part for the Montana women's basketball team.
The Lady Griz will battle their first NCAA Division I foe Friday, playing host to Fresno State at 7 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena. The Bulldogs have raced to a 2-0 start after reaching the WNIT showcase last March.
"You always love it when a good quality opponent is coming to town," Montana coach Shannon Schweyen said. "Last time we played them down there we led most of the game and lost it at the end (61-58 in 2017).
"Some of our girls were a part of that and they're aware this is a really good team. They were picked to finish third in their (Mountain West) league. They're excited to see what we can do defensively."
Friday will give Lady Griz fans a good indication where their team stands with a demanding non-conference schedule ahead. Montana will close out November with games against Grand Canyon, Arizona, Santa Clara and Cal State Fullerton.
The big question is: Are the Lady Griz ready for a salty D-I foe? They've had 10 days to rest since opening their regular season with a home blowout win over MSU-Northern.
"Sometimes you wonder if it's too long to not have a game, but I felt like we had some good practices in this stretch and definitely got better at some things," Schweyen said.
Fresno State, who is coached by former Northern Colorado skipper Jaime White, is led by 5-foot-6 twin guards Hanna and Haley Cavinder. Hanna has totaled 44 points and nine assists and Haley 37 points and 14 rebounds in two regular-season games.
"They're going to have our attention," Schweyen said. "They shoot the three really well and they're really good at getting to the hoop. They have great body control around the basket and they push it out in transition very well.
"They also have a really nice young player in Maddi Utti. She's a former club teammate of (UM forward) Abby Anderson. (Utti) shot close to 57 percent from the field last year, which is really good. Then they have a deep bench. They've got kids that are pretty experienced."
Montana's greatest asset is its veteran-laden backcourt. McKenzie Johnston, Sophia Stiles and Gabi Harrington lead the way as starters but the Lady Griz also have some capable spark plugs coming off the bench in Taylor Goligoski and Sami Fatkin.
Harrington has enjoyed an impressive start to her season. The 5-foot-9 junior piled up 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists in last week's win.
"Sometimes she gets swept under the rug a little bit, like people don't really think about Gabi, but she is a heck of a basketball player," Schweyen said. "She shoots the three well, she can score inside, she's good going to the hole. It's been fun to see how complete of a player she has become."
There are question marks as Montana starts the D-I portion of its schedule. Junior Madi Schoening was to start in the frontcourt but has yet to see the floor because of a back issue. Abby Anderson has picked up the slack but the jury is out on how well the Lady Griz will fare with a relatively young group of forwards (excluding senior Emma Stockholm).
"You always feel like there's so much more to work on, especially this early in the season," Schweyen said. "Defensively we have huge battles to keep getting better.
"But I like this team. I like their drive to get better. I like how hard they've been working."
