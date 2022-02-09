MISSOULA — Kylie Frohlich is sneaky good.
Sneaky because she's not the first player off the bench for the Montana women's basketball team but she's capable of inflicting major damage with her scoring and rebounding. Sneaky because she's not your prototypical NCAA Division I frontcourt standout at 6 feet tall.
"She's totally undersized and she's scrapping like crazy, she's rebounding ...," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said after Frohlich just missed a double-double Monday with 13 points and nine rebounds in a breakthrough win at Southern Utah.
"We don't win without her. We just don't. Obviously the scoring is great. When she gets against somebody her same size, she's tough to stop in there. But I'll tell you what, her rebounding changed everything (Monday) and I'm super proud of her."
Voted Most Inspirational Player for the Lady Griz two years in a row, Frohlich, whose team has a big game at Northern Arizona Thursday night, epitomizes what it means to be a good teammate. Missoula Sentinel has had a handful of standouts on Montana's roster in recent years, but Frohlich stands above all because she's made it to her senior year despite two head coaching changes, helping where she can and staying positive when the minutes aren't coming.
"We've got a great group of starters, so you just have to be ready all the time from the bench to do whatever you can," she told the Missoulian last month. "Just having the whole support of the team helps."
It's perhaps no surprise Frohlich is an impact player for Montana. Her mother, Colleen Frohlich, was an all-Big Sky Conference volleyball player for the Grizzlies (1988-91) and later an assistant coach for the volleyball program and interim head coach for part of the 1999 season.
The goal for the Lady Griz right now is to finish as high as possible in the Big Sky standings to set them up for the league tourney on March 7-11 in Boise, Idaho. Montana (7-4 conference, 14-6 overall) is looking like a good bet to earn a first-round bye, which means it will only need to win three games to earn the tourney title and clinch a berth in the NCAA tourney.
For today though, the Lady Griz are focused on playing well at Northern Arizona. The Lumberjacks (7-5, 10-10) have been inconsistent, with losses in four of their last seven games.
The Jacks did, however, win a close one at Northern Colorado on Saturday after dropping home games against Northern Colorado and Sacramento State. Khiarica Rasheed keyed the win over the Bears with 22 points.
"We've just been kind of going through a slump, a little bit of up and down," said Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne, a Havre native. "For us to come out and score 30 points in the fourth quarter (at UNC) was huge. I think it really is going to help us get some momentum."
Montana has even more momentum after picking up its first league road win Monday and knocking Southern Utah out of first place. The Lady Griz did it with strong bench play and hustle.
"Last (Saturday) I told them, we have to get loose balls and little things like that," Holsinger offered. "Then (Monday) we get two offensive rebounds to really end the game, just scrapping and fighting. It was defense and doing enough on offense to win."
One question mark heading into Thursday's game is the status of Lady Griz senior starter Sammy Fatkin. She hurt her ankle in last Saturday's home loss to Idaho State and didn't play Monday night. She did, however, make the road trip, so there's an outside chance she could play Thursday.
Notes: Montana's game at Portland State, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the PSU program. The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. ... Montana held the Jacks to 30.3 shooting (23 for 76) in a 66-60 win in Missoula on Jan. 22. Carmen Gfeller had a monster game for UM with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
