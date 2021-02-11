MISSOULA — Kylie Frohlich provided a spark when her team needed it most and Montana escaped with a road victory over winless Weber State Thursday night.
Frohlich, a junior forward who prepped at Missoula Sentinel, answered the bell with eight straight points after her team fell behind early in the third quarter. She finished with 14 and Montana recorded its second straight win, 61-46, at Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah.
"We didn't play our best but we found a way to survive and get through this," Montana coach Mike Petrino told KMPT radio. "... Kylie (Frohlich) played fantastic again. Her energy was really a positive for us."
Montana led 24-23 at the break despite 11 turnovers, ice-cold shooting (9 for 31) and Weber State's 23-19 edge in rebounds. The Wildcats played physical defense down low, limiting Carmen Gfeller to two points on 1-for-6 shooting. Teammate Abby Anderson picked up the slack with eight points and seven rebounds.
THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.