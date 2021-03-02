MISSOULA — For die-hard fans of the Montana women's basketball team, it's a little hard to swallow.
For fans of Gabi Harrington, who touched so many lives as a Lady Griz with her warm and friendly personality, the success the senior guard has enjoyed at Idaho this winter is bound to bring a smile.
Not only has she ascended from a part-time starter at Montana to a fixture in the Vandals' lineup, she is the top scorer in Big Sky Conference competition. Leg injuries forced her to miss most of the first month of the season, but since then she has averaged 16.8 points in 14 league games.
"I think I fit perfectly into the system here at Idaho — pushing the ball in transition, shooting threes all the time, making read and react plays offensively," Harrington said of her team's 4-out, 1-in motion offense.
"I just feel so much more confident and relaxed. Not only am I getting coached by awesome coaches, but they are also great people outside of basketball, too. The coaching staff sets a huge example of what great leadership should be like."
Harrington entered the transfer portal last March, a week before former Lady Griz coach Shannon Schweyen was informed by athletic director Kent Haslam she would not be retained. Looking back, had Harrington stayed, she probably would have fit in nicely in Montana first-year coach Mike Petrino's 4-out, 1-in motion offense.
It's all water under the bridge, now.
Montana sophomore forward Carmen Gfeller, who like Harrington is enjoying a breakout season in the Big Sky, would love to have Gabi back in Maroon and Silver. It won't happen of course, so Harrington and the Lady Griz must make the most of their new relationship as rivals when Montana plays in Moscow Friday night.
"Idaho is really lucky to have her," Gfeller said. "She's proved herself and it will be interesting to play against her. It will be fun and I'm really proud of her, how far she has come in her career."
Little did Harrington know who might be interested when she entered the transfer portal. Idaho coach Jon Newlee had an eye on Gabi way back in 2015 when she played for Bishop Kelly High School in Boise, but he passed because he was able to sign two of the greatest guards Idaho has ever known in Splash Sisters Mikayla Ferenz and Taylor Pierce.
Fast forward to last April.
"You can imagine my joy when I found out she was in the portal and wanted to come here," said Newlee, whose team sits in second place in the Big Sky standings, a game behind Idaho State. "She has all these Vandals in her family, 14 of them who have all graduated from Idaho between her parents, brothers, and all that stuff.
"I could tell from our first conversation she was fired up we were talking, and I was beyond happy. We were losing Lizzy Klinker and that was exactly the spot we needed to fill and there was Gabi. Just a perfect match."
Harrington has become a much more dependable sharpshooter — she has 34 triples — for a couple of reasons. The main one has nothing to do with Idaho basketball and everything to do with family and the coronavirus pandemic.
"My older brother and dad set up a program for me over the summer on our outside hoop," she related. "I couldn’t get into any indoor gyms, so the basketball hoop outside my house became my best friend.
"My mom also helped rebound every time. My brother and my dad just added in the things they saw I needed to work on and it really helped improve my game."
With her technique fine-tuned, Harrington then needed to work on her confidence. It wasn't exactly through the roof when she left the Lady Griz. She failed to score in Montana's Big Sky tourney loss to Northern Arizona last March and managed just 12 points coming off the bench in Montana's final three games of 2019-20.
"I always thought, why doesn't she play more?" Newlee said. "I couldn't figure it out. I was glad she was getting limited minutes against us just because I still thought she was a great player watching her."
One of Newlee's first orders of business coaching Harrington was to reassure her that she would not be benched for shooting the basketball.
"She was a little gun shy when she got here and I said, 'Look, this is the way this system works and you can ask the players that are here: You've got the green light. I'm going to be running sets for you. I think you're that kind of shooter and I think you can score. Forget about what system you've been in and what you've been doing, this is my system.'
"She just embraced it from Day One."
Statistically, success stories involving the transfer portal are less common than you might think. Some athletes, whether they be basketball or football players, don't even get picked up.
But for Harrington, it's been a dream come true. She loves representing her home state and hopes to lead the Vandals into the NCAA tournament by winning the Big Sky tourney next week. They're already beaten Idaho State once, so it's not a long shot.
"After I entered the portal and I was getting recruited again, one of my priorities was getting on a team that has a tradition of winning recent championships," she shared. "Idaho was an easy pick.
"To be able to win the Big Sky championship in front of all my friends and family while playing for the Vandals would be incredible."
