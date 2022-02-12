MISSOULA — Rob Schulte has seen Colt Anderson overcome the odds before.
Anderson went from a walk-on out of Butte High to an All-American at Montana to playing in the NFL for nearly a decade. He’s now in his second year coaching in the NFL and will take part in the Super Bowl when his Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on NBC.
In such a unique journey, Schulte isn’t going to bet against his former Griz teammate on Sunday or in the rest of his career. In fact, he’d like to bet on Anderson if Sports Bet Montana or some other outlet would give him some odds.
“I wish Vegas had a prop bet on him being a head coach in the NFL,” Schulte, the offensive coordinator at Great Falls High, said from Los Angeles one day before he’ll attend the Super Bowl. “Maybe that’ll be my retirement: I’ll bet on him to be a head coach. Get that line on there: Colt Anderson, head coach. Might be taking out my 401K and putting it all in.”
It's not just Schulte who saw the coaching potential for Anderson or recognizes it better in hindsight. Six of Anderson’s UM teammates and coaches pointed to similar reasons for his success: his smarts, dogged work ethic and personable nature stemming from his attitude, character and demeanor.
Tim Hauck got an up-close look at Anderson as the UM safeties and secondary coach after his 13-year pro playing career and before he went on to win a Super Bowl in February 2018 as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was impressed when Anderson became a full-time starter but wasn’t satisfied, asking question after question in search of answers to expand his knowledge base and depth of understanding.
“His intelligence and the way he approached the game, this guy would be the perfect coach,” Hauck said. “One, he’s smart. Two, he loves the game of football. Three, he’ll go after it and put everything he has into it. I never really thought of the coaching side back then, but if you look at those qualities, this guy was a coach on the field.”
Craig Mettler saw that first-hand and remembers being impressed by Anderson on a bus ride in Virginia ahead of the semifinal football game at James Madison in 2008.
Anderson displayed not only his knowledge about the JMU passing game, led by Rodney Landers, but also the running game. While Mettler was focused on the run game as a defensive lineman, Anderson seemingly was in tune with every aspect of the defensive game plan as a safety.
“That’s all attributed to his dedication to the film room,” Mettler, now the head track and field coach at Missoula Sentinel, said. “Everyone wants to look at the product on the field, but people don’t realize how much time and effort he put in, in the film room to be a good football player. As the safety, he was the quarterback of the defense.”
Anderson rode his physical and mental abilities to go from a walk-on to a three-time all-Big Sky honoree and an FCS All-American. In the secondary, he played alongside all-Big Sky safety Shann Schillinger, who spent four seasons in the NFL and has been a UM assistant coach for the past six seasons.
Schillinger and Anderson both majored in business at UM and got a secondary education license — Anderson because he thought he might get into high school coaching and teaching if his pro playing career never took off. Schillinger thought NFL coaching would be a perfect fit for Anderson when they talked about it two years ago as the latter was interviewing for jobs.
“He’s built to do it,” Schillinger said. “He’s smart, and he has the ability to work with other guys, and he’s easy to work with. He’s going to have respect from players and treat them the right way and have respect for them. When you throw in his intelligence with being a good guy that’s good to work with and the players like and respect him, that makes a good football coach. He checks those boxes.”
Anderson started coaching his kids’ flag football teams and volunteered as a coach at Butte High after he got his PhD in football playing for the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills. He’s been along for the ride during the Bengals’ meteoric ride under head coach Zac Taylor as they improved from a 2-14 season in 2019 to 4-11-1 in 2020 to 10-7 in the regular season this year.
Anderson is one of two special teams coaches for the Bengals and is working under Darrin Simmons, the longest-serving special teams coordinator in the NFL, now in his 19th season. Getting your foot in the door of NFL coaching can be difficult, but it seems fitting Anderson broke into the league as a special teams coach because he starred in that position as a player.
He had good mentors in the special teams phase of the game, learning from UM coach Bobby Hauck and Butte coach Greg Salo. Hauck admired Anderson’s persistence as walk-on for the Griz, who “weren’t smart enough to give him a scholarship initially.”
“He was a really smart guy, a smart football player,” Hauck said. “He wasn’t just a good player. He was a smart player. He had a good eye for the game and a good understanding of it, so it’s no shock that he’s having success.”
It surprised Steve Pfahler, a former Griz tight end, that Anderson decided to leave Montana again to get into NFL coaching. It’s not that Anderson needs the money after a long pro playing career and forays outside of football as an owner of the Missoula Club and UPTOP clothing.
Anderson also has four kids with his wife Keeley and launched the Colt Anderson Dream Big Foundation, so working up to 100 hours each week as a coach could take its toll. But his passion for the game and drive to reach the pinnacle doesn’t seem to have diminished.
“He’s such a go-getter that he doesn’t want to get away from the hardworking atmosphere,” Pfahler, who runs Pfahler Sport Specific in Missoula, said. “It takes tremendous time and effort, but he’s somebody who wants to put the work in. It’s so cool his kids get to see their dad coaching. They get to go to games, meet the players. I can’t imagine raising a family in a better way.”
Schulte has gotten to spend time this week around Anderson and his family, who are all in LA for the Super Bowl. The two have been friends going back to high school, but he was reminded again about Anderson’s work ethic, desire to make every person feel important and ability to live in the moment, even while preparing for the biggest game of his life.
Some coaches and players never make the Super Bowl. Getting back there is no guarantee. But don’t tell Schulte that. He’s seen Anderson achieve whatever goals he puts his mind to.
“All the guy does is climb the ladder,” he said. “If this is what he wants to do for the rest of his career, he’ll keep going up. You watch it happen so many times before that everybody better watch out.”
Cooper Kupp
Former Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp was terrorizing Big Sky defenses long before he’s been keeping NFL defensive coordinators up at night.
Kupp, who’s in his fifth year in the NFL, has had his best year as a pro this season by becoming the fourth wide receiver since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to win the Triple Crown by leading the NFL in yards, catches and touchdowns. In the regular season, his 1,947 receiving yards were the second most in a single season in NFL history, his 145 catches were also the second most and his 16 touchdowns were tied for the fifth most.
Tim Hauck faced Kupp twice when he was the safeties coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. In the first meeting, Kupp had five catches for 118 yards and one touchdown. In the second game, Kupp was held to five catches for 81 yards, rushed twice for 19 yards and lost a fumble.
“Special,” Tim Hauck said to describe Kupp’s performance this season. “He works his tail off. There’s no downs off for him. He’s a strong runner after the catch, and he has enough speed to go deep. He’s just a special guy, special skillset. A lot of guys are talented, but they need the right mentality and work ethic to put them over the top and in the elite of the elite.”
UM got to see Kupp up close and personal from 2013-16, when his Eagles went 4-1 against the Griz and he was a four-time consensus FCS All-American. In five games, Kupp totaled 45 catches for 660 yards and seven touchdowns — an average of nine receptions for 132 yards per game — and completed both of his pass attempts for 75 yards and one score. Projected over an 11-game regular season against UM, his receiving output would be 99 receptions for 1,452 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Schillinger got to coach against Kupp during the latter’s senior season in 2016 when the former was in his first year as the Grizzlies’ safeties coach.
“He was obviously very, very talented,” Schillinger said. “He was a great route runner. Very, very detailed route runner. Knew when to break routes off and push verticals to keep away from certain players. What made it challenging back then was they had Kendrick Bourne, another NFL receiver, on the other side and Shaq Hill, so they had three pretty dang good wide receivers. Just remember him being very, very detailed and on point in his route running.”
Eric Yarber
One other Big Sky connection in the Super Bowl is former Idaho Vandals wide receiver Eric Yarber, who is the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver coach.
Yarber was named the Big Sky offensive MVP as a senior in 1985 after he transferred from Los Angeles Valley College. He was the first wide receiver to be named the conference MVP, and the only other wideout to win that award since then was Kupp, who he now coaches.
Yarber played at Idaho for coach Dennis Erickson, the father of current UM tight ends coach Bryce Erickson. He was selected in the 12th round of the 1986 NFL draft, played two seasons for the Washington Redskins and won Super Bowl XXII in January 1988.
