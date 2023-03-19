MISSOULA — In November, Montana safety and the Big Sky Conference's all-time leading tackler, Robby Hauck, was answering questions about the looming end to his memorable career.
“Someday hopefully I’ll be able to get involved,” he said, discussing a return to UM in a coaching capacity. “But I’m not too sure exactly what’s going to happen here in the next six months. We’ll see whether I’m here or somewhere else.”
It didn’t take that long to find out.
On March 13, just three months after the curtain closed on his playing career and he graduated with an MBA, Hauck was hired as a football recruiting coordinator by San Diego State University.
You can take the man out of football, but you can’t take football out of the man.
With a longtime head coach for a father (Bobby Hauck) and a former NFL veteran-turned-coach for an uncle (Tim Hauck), the writing was on the wall.
“I always thought that I would love to get into coaching,” Robby said. “In talking to my dad and uncle and others that I’m close to in the football world, it’s something that if I didn’t try and experience, it’s something I would regret for the rest of my life, so here I am.”
Robby begins the next phase of his football life at a place where his father was once an associate head coach.
From 2015-17, Bobby was the Aztecs’ special teams coordinator. Robby landing at the same spot is not a coincidence.
“A lot like all other businesses, there’s a lot about who you know, especially in the coaching world,” Robby said. “There’s not a lot of people who are going to hire someone they don’t know, and that’s just part of the business.”
Robby reached out to Jeff Horton, SDSU’s offensive coordinator until his recent retirement following the 2022 season. Horton, who was assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and running backs coach at the same time Bobby was there, put in a good word for him and the rest is history.
Now he’ll be tasked with a wide array of responsibilities as he embarks on a new journey. As the recruiting coordinator, Robby will be trusted with finding the next batch of incoming Aztecs through film evaluation, but his job is not limited to that.
He’ll also be required to host prospects and their families on visits, arrange travel accommodations for position coaches when they go on scouting trips and keep in communication with potential Aztecs throughout their high school seasons.
“Basically, optimizing their (coaches) time so that they can be efficient with it,” Robby said. “So when they’re out recruiting, they’re not wasting time on any of the other little things.”
A learning curve is imminent as Robby says each coach has different expectations as to what attributes they want in players joining their position room. Not to mention the difference between FCS-level talent and FBS potential – though that jump isn’t monumental when comparing the Big Sky and Mountain West Conference.
But to fast track his learning process and upward movement, he was offered some invaluable advice from his family members who have made a living in the industry.
“Probably the biggest thing they’ve told me about recruiting and in general, my first job in the college football world, is just, ‘leave no stone unturned,’” Robby said. “Work at recruiting, continue to build relationships with kids, make sure you know them and they know you and that you truly care about them. Show the coaches you are willing to stay the extra couple hours after work and help them with anything they might need.”
Maybe one day, if he grows to his dad’s standards, he can rejoin the program he left an everlasting impact on.
“Shoot, I would love to (come back to Montana),” Robby said. “The University of Montana football program is one of the best in the country, if not the best. There’s a reason why so many people do come back and coach at their alma mater and are so fired up to go back there. It’s because it’s a special place.
“Not everybody can say that about their alma mater. If an opportunity came like that, it’d be amazing … But, I’m obviously open to anything and everything at this point. Beggars can’t be choosers in that world and I’m just focused on developing myself and my skills.”
For now, the newest Aztec is settling back into the city he once played his high school football in at Del Norte.
With a new stadium, back-to-back winning seasons and a potential move to a Power 5 conference rumored, Robby is getting a start in a budding spot.
“Things are great,” Robby said. “Everybody from the staff to the operations side has been welcoming, so open to my questions and helping me learn how things are done. The city of San Diego itself is an awesome town. The campus at San Diego State is awesome. There’s a reason why, next to UCLA, it’s the most applied to school in California.”
“Things are moving in the right direction and have been for the past decade at San Diego State … It’s a great time to be an Aztec and I’m fired up to be here.”
SDSU opens the 2023 season at home on August 26 when it hosts the Ohio Bobcats.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.