Robby Hauck (copy)

Montana safety Robby Hauck celebrates after sacking Northern Arizona quarterback Cale Millen two years ago in Flagstaff, Arizona. He was hired as a recruiting coordinator by San Diego State University on March 13.

MISSOULA — In November, Montana safety and the Big Sky Conference's all-time leading tackler, Robby Hauck, was answering questions about the looming end to his memorable career.

“Someday hopefully I’ll be able to get involved,” he said, discussing a return to UM in a coaching capacity. “But I’m not too sure exactly what’s going to happen here in the next six months. We’ll see whether I’m here or somewhere else.”

