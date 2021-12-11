HARRISONBURG, Va. — Montana’s Cam Humphrey and Sammy Akem were shown on ESPN2 standing next to each other on the sideline during a second-quarter review Friday night at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Humphrey, a senior quarterback, didn’t have a helmet in hand after taking a hard hit against James Madison. Akem, a senior wide receiver, had his left arm in a sling after an early injury.
The picture of them summed up one aspect of Montana’s season: the absence of key playmakers hampering what was already a somewhat young team. Without them and others who were missing or got hurt in the game, UM’s season ended in the quarterfinals with a 28-6 loss.
“Everything’s tough in this program,” senior right tackle Dylan Cook said about another round of misfortune. “We’re kind of used to adversity and we take that on as a challenge with a smile on our face because we look at it as another chance to step up and show who we are.”
While the campaign concluded on a sour note, there was so much sweet throughout the season. Montana was a top-10 team the vast majority of the year, accomplishing that by showing its mettle in the tough moments and doing its best to overcome a slew of challenges that might've bankrupted an inferior team.
The Griz became the sixth FCS team to beat a ranked FBS team when they upset Washington to open the season. They snapped a four-game skid against Montana State. They even avenged their regular-season loss to Eastern Washington in a surreal playoff atmosphere.
The Griz also made it to the quarterfinals and won 10 games, marking the first time they've accomplished each of those feats in back-to-back seasons since 2008 and 2009, the final two years of coach Bobby Hauck's first stint. The fact that there's so much disappointment about a quarterfinal exit is a testament to the expectations Hauck has instilled back into the program in three seasons.
“I really love this team,” he said. “I think this is a great football team. We didn’t have enough in the tank tonight to get it done. This is a special football team. Really good. A lot of big wins. Any time you’re winning 10 games, it’s a fine year. We’re back in business where we’re competing for it every year now.”
Montana needed players to step up at key junctures. Time and time again, they produced those clutch moments that’ll stick in the mind long after the season is over.
Who could forget junior linebacker Marcus Welnel snagging the game-sealing interception at UW? Or his block of Southern Utah’s potentially game-winning field goal?
Humphrey’s touchdown dive against UW was a moment of personal vindication for him and a play that’ll replayed on Griz highlight packages for years to come.
Gavin Robertson’s punishing hit on Eastern Washington’s Talolo Limu-Jones, who was public enemy No. 1 in Missoula, Robby Hauck’s crushing hit the next play and Ryan Tirrell’s punt block in the second round of the playoffs is a sequence that won’t soon be forgotten.
Cornerback Justin Ford’s infectious smile on his fumble recovery touchdown on a fake field goal against Montana State, his toss of the ball into the stands after a pick-6 against Eastern Washington and his dive into the end zone for a touchdown against Southern Utah are three memorable moments.
Linebacker Pat O’Connell never looked happier than when he had a scoop-and-score after Robby Hauck put a pulverizing hit on the pelvis of the Northern Arizona quarterback with a blindside blitz. O'Connell's all-around play has him as a top-three finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award.
Malik Flowers continued to amaze by returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, giving him a school-record five in his career. The junior is just two away from tying the FCS record.
Kevin Macias was a revelation at kicker, with his late field goal against Southern Utah being an unsung moment in a one-point win and his career-high five makes against Montana State saving an offense that struggled to move the ball deep in opposing territory.
Junior Bergen had been writing a memorable introductory chapter throughout his true freshman year and took it to another level with a star-making performance in the Brawl of the Wild after he switched his commitment from Montana State. His 74-yard touchdown catch on the second play of the game and his big punt returns are sure to be brought up for at least the next three years when Cat-Griz week arrives.
“We’re a young team, and I think there’s great things moving forward,” Hauck said. “We’ll digest this one and the season a little bit. Don’t want to push on to next year too soon because there were so many great things this fall. It’s just fun to see the joy back in Griz Nation.”
While the joy meter hit another plateau, the Griz had to battle through a host of issues. It was more than just the transfer of Samori Toure, injuries to running backs Marcus Knight and Nick Ostmo, a season ending injury to Gabe Sulser and a host of other injuries knocking out players for stretches.
Sophomore Levi Janacaro and freshman Colter Janacaro silently played through the season with their mother battling cancer. They then had to finish the final two games after her death, and the community rallied around them to help raise funds for the family.
A large part of the team played with late teammate Jesse Sims on their mind after he died in an ATV accident over the summer. Many of them wore wristbands in his memory and dedicated the season to him.
The loss seemingly hit his good friend Jace Lewis the hardest. Lewis once again showed he was a hard worker whose fight never wavered as he embraced whatever challenge was placed in front of him.
“I think when you come to a place like Montana, you learn very quickly that, that’s instilled within you,” he said. “If you don’t have that within you, you won’t last long in this program. I think that’s a testament to every player that you saw out there today. I think it’s a pretty special thing Montana has going for them right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.