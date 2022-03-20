MISSOULA — Rhett Reynolds and his Shelby team were forced to do something a bit out of the ordinary at the Class B state basketball tournament in Bozeman.
Reynolds, who verbally committed to the Montana men's basketball team way back in early 2021 as the first Class of 2022 player to pick UM, and his teammates played without a safety net after a broken foot forced out a key senior guard. Five players playing all 32 minutes each in four state tournament games.
It's safe to say Reynolds, a 6-foot-9 forward, and his teammates got plenty of running in.
Reynolds and Shelby went 2-2 at state. They lost to Lodge Grass, then won two straight over Eureka and Bigfork. Then, once again, they met Lodge Grass in the consolation bracket finals and lost in a battle of two of the best in the Class B.
Because of the injuries, Reynolds had to do some things for his team he wasn't always asked to do during the regular season. It was nothing too surprising, mostly just helping as a safety valve against Lodge Grass's hectic press and, like his teammates, having to play the entire game.
It put the senior post into a new spot to learn a bit on the fly and deal with adversity.
"We grew a lot as a team," Reynolds said Friday. " ... Honestly, I would have liked to win that third-place game or win state but I thought it was a great run for us and a good year."
Reynolds finished his final year of prep hoops averaging just north of 24 points per game. He threw down some dunks and blocked some shots in his final game against Lodge Grass.
He is excited to join what is shaping up to be a seasoned group of Grizzly forwards, led by Montana native Mack Anderson, DJ Carter-Hollinger and Josh Bannan. Anderson announced in early March that he will be back for his fifth year of college hoops, much to the delight of Reynolds.
"I think they'll push me and develop me," he said. "It will just help my game grow a lot, going against two of the best guys in the conference. ... I was pumped when I saw that Mack is coming back."
Bateman, Big Sky break out
Caden Bateman and the rest of the Missoula Big Sky senior class had a clear goal: Take the program to places it hadn't been in a long time.
The program had faced plenty of lows the past few seasons, with players leaving for other schools and the wins not coming as the Eagles lived in the shadow of Missoula programs Sentinel and Hellgate.
But this year for the senior class was always marked as the year they'd do it. It was the year for Big Sky boys basketball.
And that it was.
The Eagles went 9-9 in the regular season, with all of the losses coming by single digits. If you ask them, they could have won most of those games.
"Knowing that we were going to have this ability by the time we reached our senior year, we talked about (as freshmen) how that's the year you want to be at Big Sky," Bateman, a 6-7 forward, said Saturday over the phone. " ... We still had the same mentality our senior years that we were going to be able to carry everything.
"We went into (divisionals) knowing that we are going to change the way people think of Big Sky. I think we have accomplished that. ... I have a lot of love for that family that we built."
The Eagles eventually took second at the Western AA divisional, beating rivals Sentinel and Hellgate on the way, knocking them down to the consolation brackets where both fell and missed the state tournament. Big Sky was alone at state, the first time that has happened in Missoula AA boys basketball ever.
Before the divisional game against Sentinel, Bateman admitted, he had some nerves.
During the regular season in the first match up with the Spartans, Bateman got his first-ever "overrated" chant from the Spartans student section. He expected it, but it was still a new experience for the future UM walk-on.
"I don't know why, but every single time I played Sentinel, I got very nervous," he said. " ... I knew it was coming but I hadn't experienced that and so it got to me for sure, but the next two games I played against them I finished with double-doubles. Looking back on it, it's a silly thing."
A few more close calls came and went, and the Eagles came out of the AA state tournament as the third-place team. They brought a boys basketball trophy back to Big Sky High for the first time since 1997 — years before any of the players on the roster were born.
Going forward, Bateman, who averaged 16.6 points per game last season and showed flashes of his ability to play outside or inside, is using a mantra that worked for him his freshman season when he was a sprouting young hoopster, learning the game and just figuring out what it might take for him to achieve his goals.
"One thing I live by is that effort is a self choice," he said. "Whatever you do with it, it can take you wherever you want."
Nap makes the best of it
At 6-7 and fresh off a growth spurt in 2020 that saw him sprout from about 6-foot flat to his current height, Jaxon Nap made the most of playing out of his natural position this past season.
Nap, out of Renton, Washington and Hazen High School, earned 3A KingCo MVP honors for his dominant year, doing so while playing a position he won't play at the next level.
Because of his height, which makes the lefty an interesting wing player for Montana down the line, he had to be the de facto center for Hazen. No one else on his team could do it, given they were all under 6-1, so he made the best of things. Nap, who played primarily wing and guard during the AAU circuit for his club team, averaged 22 points and 15 rebounds playing the five spot last season.
"It was more or less pretty frustrating," he admitted during a Friday phone interview. "Because, on the off chance I would bring the ball up, they would just double team me from the very beginning. It was a little frustrating but I got past it."
But, still, there was plenty of good playing a new position. Nap learned different skills that he, due to playing guard most of his life, never really had.
He learned how to take advantage of smaller matchups, and to use his length to his advantage to shoot over those shorter than him. Nap had a season high of 41 in a 76-65 win early in the season and had 12 games of at least 20 and four of at least 30 points.
"That's one thing I did feel like I was able to develop a little bit, my inside game," he said. "I was a lot bigger than a lot of the high school 'big men' you could say. I was able to dominate downlow and on the glass."
Hazen wasn't a top-flight basketball school, but did have one of its best seasons in recent memory and much of that credit goes to Nap.
He led his team to districts for the first time since 2007 and a 8-12 overall and 6-8 in league play. From helping to turn around a program, to now as he is set to join a program that, while a bit dormant as of late, still has a winning tradition and high expectations each year.
"Montana has been known as a winning program for a really long time," Nap said. "I feel like this next year is going to be a really fun year."
Kerr grows through adversity
Anyone following along to Montana men's basketball this year probably heard head coach Travis DeCuire toss around the word "adversity" a few times. The Griz faced it in the form of injuries, on the court happenings and questionable losses.
Isaiah Kerr, a point guard out of St. Francis High School in Mountain View, California, had it in a few ways — mostly in the form of injuries.
He battled back in the offseason from a knee injury and got healthy right as the season began. But over in California, the pandemic was still effecting winter sports a bit more than Montana where games were rarely, if ever, canceled. Because of that, Kerr and his teammates played maybe two or three games as a whole with their full rotation.
That lead to some quick growth, and a bit of a do-it-all stat line for the 6-foot-2 point guard.
Kerr averaged around 15 points, six rebounds (second on the team), five assists, two steals and a block as he led the team in all those categories except for rebounding. He took it upon himself to be the pallbearer for his team as injuries and COVID-19 protocol altered the rotation.
"At one point there was a player, he was warming up for the game and found he tested positive so he had to go home during warmups," Kerr said. "That, plus me rehabbing my knee injury we really had, by the end of league play, like two or three games. So that was pretty rough but it was good to go through that adversity and handle it."
On the court, Kerr tried some different things to prep for the next level. He's already a strong defender, and knows how to dance around screens to bob and weave into the lane, but he understands, at his height, he is going to need to figure out creative ways to get shots up and over college bigs.
So, he looked to the NBA to improve his floater and ball handling, as many prep hoopsters do, and he used Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland as an example. Kerr likes the way Garland balances his game, knowing when to hunt for his shot and knowing when to feed his bigs — something that fits right in with the Montana offense.
"He's actually somebody I've watched a lot of highlights of to try and mold my game off that," he said. "He's just super quick guard and can get to the hoop, but he's also really good at finding bigs and finding the open man."
