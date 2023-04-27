MISSOULA — Carmen Gfeller, who announced two months ago she is coming back to the Montana Lady Griz for a sixth season this fall, was named most valuable player of the 2022-23 team at its banquet on Wednesday.

The Washington native, who missed the first six games after spending the summer in a walking boot, averaged a team-high 13.8 points per game. Just as important, she had the best shooting percentage among regular starters (49.4 percent).

Gfeller was a second-team all-Big Sky Conference pick as a redshirt senior. Over the last three seasons, she has averaged 14.0 points on 51.2 percent shooting and 5.7 rebounds.

“A big part of MVP to me is her willingness to get out of her comfort zone and become a leader in our program,” Montana coach Brian Holsinger said.

"Going into a game, you know what you’re going to get from Carmen more than any other player on our team. She is the most consistent player we have."

The MVP award was voted on by both the coaches and players along with the Outstanding Defensive Player honor that went to Helena native Dani Bartsch. She averaged a team-high 7.9 rebounds per game and collected 32 steals.

Bartsch's 17 rebounds in an overtime win at Northern Arizona were the most by a Lady Griz since 2018-19 and three off the program record of 20.

She had 12 or more rebounds in six of the team’s last eight games.

“From the moment we inserted her into the starting lineup (on Jan. 26), she did an amazing job,” said Holsinger. “She had some unbelievable performances from a rebounding perspective, some of the best in the history of a program that has had some great, great rebounders.

“She was a huge reason we started to get things right as the season went along.”

Junior Gina Marxen doubled up as the Most Improved Player and Most Inspirational Player. She averaged 11.1 points per game, a team-high 50 3-pointers on 38.5 percent shooting, and a team-high 95 assists against only 47 turnovers.

“Gina’s expectation was to come in and be her old self right away, and that just wasn’t the case,” said Holsinger. “It takes time when you haven’t picked up a ball for a year."

Senior Katerina Tsineke was presented with the Theresa Rhoads Award, given to the player who best exemplifies Lady Griz basketball. She never allowed her frustration in a reserve role to affect her value as teammate.

“One of the best I’ve ever coached, because that’s really hard as a senior,” said Holsinger. “There are times when someone doesn’t get to play and it can really impact the team in a negative way. She never did that. She was always positive, always encouraging, always an amazing teammate.

“To me, that’s what this program is about. She didn’t get the minutes she would have liked, but what she added to our team was invaluable. She will always have the highest recommendation from me in anything she does in life because of who she is as a person and a teammate.”

In other Lady Griz news this week, former player Willa Albrecht of Billings has transferred to Carroll College. The redshirt sophomore dealt with injuries for most of the 2022-23 season and played just 24 minutes.

—UM sports information contributed