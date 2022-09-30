MISSOULA — When you think of Malik Flowers, you think of special teams. The two have become synonymous over the years, with the 6-foot-2 Fontana, California, product building a storied career as a kick returner for the Griz.
No matter what he does the remainder of his senior season, he’ll always be remembered for that reason. If your name is etched in the history books, it’s hard to be forgotten.
In the Week 3 victory at Indiana State, he took another step toward breaking the program's all-time kick return yards record, held by former receiver Rob Schulte. Flowers has 2,108 yards, while Schulte's record is 2,129.
He’s also ranked second all-time in the Big Sky Conference for kickoff return touchdowns with five.
And while these numbers and his greatness in special teams have all been documented dating back to his breakout junior season, and rightfully so, there’s been a more recent development taking place with the wideout. His new role as an offensive threat deserves recognition as well.
With his snap count rising on the offensive side of the ball, he’s been producing for the team in more ways than one. It was just a matter of time until those opportunities came about.
“From day one,” head coach Bobby Hauck said of when he knew Flowers could be more than a special teams threat. “He’s got ability. He’s a good receiver as well as good returner.”
Becoming the deep threat
Just like he does on special teams, making the long play, that’s what he’s been doing for the Grizzlies’ receiving core this year. He’s become their deep threat, making game-changing plays downfield.
Though he currently has just the fifth-most catches on the team (8), he leads them in yards per catch with 19.75. He’s even reeled in a touchdown grab, putting him well on pace to shatter the career-high receiving numbers he put up last year (210 yards, two touchdowns).
That was a focus of his this offseason, to be more than just a special teams guy. But getting his bearings there set him up for success in a larger role. It proved to him that he was capable of making things happen with the ball in his hands.
“I feel like starting as a special teams guy is just proving you can be a playmaker and help in any way you can,” Flowers said. “When you’re making plays on that and then you get a chance to do it on offense, it’s just a great feeling. Having that transition but knowing at the same time you can still do both. Just having that versatility is nice.”
It certainly is, because at this point, opposing kickoff units avoid him. They’d rather not give one of the conference’s all-time bests the chance to break a big one.
“It’s definitely frustrating,” Flowers said with a laugh. “I try not to get too frustrated because we have another dangerous off-returner (Junior Bergen) that they can always kick it to, so I can always block just as well as getting the ball, but I would like the ball in my hands, yeah.”
The Griz could mix up formations and make things happen to ensure he gets the ball on the kickoff, but they don’t risk it. Instead, they’ve opened the door for him to play on offense, and he’s made his mark there.
With all his skills finally coming together for one last hurrah, he’s been able to make his most versatile impact yet.
“I think he’s just refining a lot of detail work,” Hauck said. “He’s certainly just detailing his work a little bit better than he’s done in the past or certainly as a young player. There’s not a marked improvement from last year to this year, but from freshman year to now, he’s doing a great job with that piece.”
Product of the players around him
As much as Flowers has rounded out his skill set, he was eager to talk about the guys around him that make him great. From transfer quarterback Lucas Johnson to his wide receiving brethren, the senior playmaker is grateful for each guy.
Starting with Johnson, who doubles as one of his good friends.
Their relationship has gone beyond the football field and paid dividends to both players on it. Seeing one another grow, in turn leading to more Griz wins, has been a pleasure for Flowers.
“Lucas is a great quarterback and honestly just a great person, I hang out with Luke a lot, he’s a cool guy,” Flowers said. “He brings a lot of great skills to this team and seeing him grow in this offense game-to-game, it’s amazing.”
Not only does having Johnson to put the ball on his chest make things easier for him, but his comfortability with the wideout corps likely takes pressure off of the senior, who is just one of two senior receivers in the program.
Their depth and unity makes them a fearsome unit.
“We’re a real tight-knit group,” Flowers said. “I feel like we’ve got a deep group in terms of playmakers on the field. I don’t really feel like there’s a drop-off, you can put anyone out there and we all have the ability to make a play that could change the game.’
So far this season, 13 different Griz have caught a pass, with seven of them recording at least six. They have over 1,000 combined receiving yards to this point, with five players already surpassing 100 yards. Seven different players have also caught touchdown passes.
Record in sight?
With seven regular season games to go and a presence on both special teams and offense, Flowers has moved out of the “special teamer” box that was starting to form. But of course, Flowers knows that he’s flirting with kickoff return history.
He’s two kickoff return scores away from tying the Big Sky and FCS all-time record of seven, held by former Weber State player Rashid Shaheed. He’s just one away from moving into second-place in FCS history, where former Hampton player Jerome Mathis currently sits with six.
“It’s definitely on my mind, and that’s why, in a sense, I want the ball, but you know, it’s out of my control,” Flowers said. “It’s one of those things, control what you can control. If they (the opponent) give me a shot, I’m going to try taking it to the house every time, but I try not to dwell on it too much because that could affect other parts of my game.”
Flowers wouldn’t want that, especially in his final season, which he believes could be his best since being at the school. The team is well-respected, they are playing to their potential and if they continue along that path, there’s no saying when the fun will end.
“I feel like you have a bias from year-to-year, and I feel like I could just say ‘Yeah, this is the best team I’ve ever been on,’ but I do kind of get that vibe just from the way things started in spring working our way till now,” Flowers said. “We gel really well, the guys are focused. That’s been more of an emphasis this year knowing we have a complete team.”
