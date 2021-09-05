SPOKANE — The Montana soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision to non-conference foe Gonzaga on Sunday afternoon at Luger Field.
The Bulldogs (5-1-0), who have now outscored their opponents 22-2 this season, outshot the Grizzlies (1-4-0) 25-7 and put 13 shots on goal.
“That is the best version of Gonzaga I’ve seen,” UM coach Chris Citowicki said. “They were dominant in so many phases of the game. Their talent level is through the roof."
Gonzaga scored in the 20th, 45th and 75th minutes and finished the match having held 62 percent of the possession. Montana hadn’t lost a match by multiple goals in more than two years.
“When we play games, this is how we want to make teams feel, that they leave the field feeling exhausted. That’s how they made us feel,” said Citowicki. "I’m not going to fault our effort. We just lost to a better team, and we’ll be better because of it.”
Gonzaga went up 1-0 at 19:22 when Kacy Johnston received a corner kick and scored from just outside the 18-yard box, a shot from distance that eluded the extended fingers of Griz goalkeeper Camellia Xu.
While the Bulldogs controlled the first half, it was still 1-0 going into the final minute before halftime. That’s when the feel of the match changed.
Kelsey Oyler, playing up the right side just seconds before the end of the half, took a shot that was saved by Xu, but the rebound went back to Oyler who scored to make it 2-0.
—UM sports information
