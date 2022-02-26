MISSOULA — Carmen Gfeller's facial expression barely changed for three-plus quarters.
She had been down this Brawl of the Wild road so many times before only to be disappointed. Seven times in a row, to be exact, the Montana redshirt junior had been on the wrong end of the score against archrival Montana State.
The agony came to an end Saturday night and the humble woman raised on a farm in eastern Washington was largely responsible. Gfeller scored a career-high 34 points and Montana delivered a defensive masterpiece in a 71-57 win in front of an electric crowd of 4,059 fans at Dahlberg Arena.
Gfeller had 17 points in each half. She was 11 for 16 from the floor and 5 for 7 from 3-point range. Teammate Sophia Stiles, a Malta native, just missed a double-double with 13 points and eight rebounds.
"I'm really, really proud of the upperclassmen," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said. "These guys have been through so much. They've been through a lot of hard things — different coaches, different things.
"They've really bought in. That's one of the biggest things when you have a new coach. You want the buy-in to what you want to do. I've been preaching defense, defense all the time and rebounding, because I know that it wins. We made it really hard for them to score tonight."
Montana State struggled with its shooting, hitting 32.8 percent of its shots from the floor (19 for 58). The Lady Griz hit 50 percent of their shots (25 for 50).
"Give the Griz credit," Montana State coach Tricia Binford said. "They came out and played real physical from the start. I thought they did a great job with the tempo.
"We were a little bit slow to get rolling. Just kind of didn't respond to the situations and it got really loud in here."
Gfeller finally allowed herself to smile with 5:48 left when she walked over to Holsinger during a timeout and her team owned a 58-45 lead. No one was happier for her than her coach.
"I just really wanted to see this one out," Gfeller said. "I'm really happy for our team to pull away like that and stay together, stay confident in ourselves and what we've accomplished so far.
"For me personally, I've really been focusing on taking it one play at a time, one stop at a time. I screwed up on one play in the fourth quarter and Brian said, 'You're going to knock the next one down.' For me a step I've wanted to take this year is just letting the last thing go and moving forward. I think our team is headed in the right direction."
From the start Saturday, Montana (11-7 Big Sky Conference, 18-9 overall) looked more comfortable on the offensive end. Part of that may have been due to the fact the Lady Griz had a Thursday game and the Bobcats did not. Part of it was also Montana flexing its defensive muscle as the Big Sky's most stingy team.
The Bobcats (13-5, 18-11) had a rough first quarter on the offensive end, but despite their 4-for-16 shooting, they trailed by just a point heading into the second frame.
Gfeller caught fire in the second quarter, scoring 11 straight points to help her team open up a 26-19 lead. She added another four in a row after Stiles hit a pair of free throws, but Montana State refused to go away, trailing by four at intermission, 32-28.
Stiles set the tone in the third quarter, hitting a triple and deuce to give her team a 37-28 lead. The Cats cut their deficit to 37-32 on a Katelynn Limardo bucket, but Montana responded with a 14-2 run that included two buckets by Gfeller and two by Abby Anderson.
Montana State shaved its deficit to 51-42 on a basket by Leia Beattie early in the final frame. But Montana stayed hot from the field, using two triples and a deuce by Gfeller to deny Montana State.
"I've been here for five years and we never got a win, so to do it on senior night made it a little more special," Stiles said. "During the whole game I was kind of with Carmen — I just wanted to get it. I was waiting for the final buzzer."
The win gave Montana sole possession of fourth place in the Big Sky. Montana State lost its share of first with the loss.
Holsinger is hoping the breakthrough is just another rung on the ladder for his senior-laden team.
"We have a lot to prove still," Holsinger said. "I know that they're not satisfied. This is one of those things you check mark, and you're proud of it and you're happy, but we have a lot to play for still."
NOTES: Sentinel grad Lexi Deden came off the bench to lead the Bobcats with 14 points in 24 minutes of action ... Gfeller and Stiles each played 37 minutes, which was six more than any other woman that entered the game ... Gfeller shared team-high rebounding honors with Stiles, each grabbing eight caroms. The Lady Griz out-rebounded the Cats, 36-28 ... Montana had six blocked shots and Montana State did not have a single block ... The Lady Griz won despite turning the ball over 12 times. Montana State turned the ball over six times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.