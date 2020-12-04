MISSOULA — Practicing basketball in a stifling gym in the middle of summer is hard enough without someone swatting your shots all the time.
Carmen Gfeller wouldn't have it any other way.
The redshirt sophomore enjoyed a sensational start to her season last week, collecting a career-high 21 points and six rebounds in Montana's loss at Utah State. The 6-foot-1 forward showed she had a knack for scoring as a true freshman two years ago, but even she had to be pleasantly surprised by her 8-for-13 performance against the Aggies.
How did she find such a sweet rhythm amid a pandemic? Good old-fashioned hard work and a little help from Dad, that's how.
Gfeller went back to her Washington hometown and dedicated herself to improving her mid-range shot and post moves. The secret weapon that set her workouts apart was her 6-foot-5 father, Stan Gfeller.
"He's my go-to guy when I'm trying to get shots up in the gym," said Carmen, whose team will make its non-conference home debut against North Dakota on Monday at 3 p.m.
"We never kept track of who won one-on-one games but I think I got the edge on him in the end. He wasn't nice about blocking my shots at first, so I learned how to make sure he didn't get the chance to do that any more."
Gfeller, who honed her work ethic growing up on a wheat farm, thoroughly enjoys playing in first-year coach Mike Petrino's new motion offense. Instead of planting herself in the post every trip down the floor, she is able to take advantage of her versatility.
"I think it's definitely benefiting us," she said. "Not having as many plays, learning to play off of each other, Mike (Petrino) has really taught us to do that.
"It offers a lot of freedom for everybody. I still have the opportunity to go to work in the post, but at the same time I don't have to spend all my time down there. Mike gives me the freedom to step out."
Petrino knew all about Gfeller's talent even before she put on a Montana uniform, watching her play in AAU tournaments as far away as Atlanta. He did a lot of the heavy lifting recruiting her out of Colfax High School and now that work is paying off.
"She had a lot of options out of high school," said Petrino, who served as a Lady Griz assistant back when he was recruiting Gfeller three years ago. "She comes from a family farm and she's got that extremely hard work ethic.
"It's been great to see her flourish. This is her time. We need her not only on the court but I think she's been a valuable leader for us. She pushes herself and she's hard on herself. But it all goes back to her work ethic. I think she worked harder on the farm in one summer than most kids work in years."
The younger sister of former Montana men's basketball player Brandon Gfeller, Carmen benefited greatly from her redshirt season last winter. The tendency among some redshirt players is to simply go through the motions at practice, but not Carmen.
"I think I'm finally just learning how to take the feedback from my coaches and apply it rather than thinking about it," she said. "In the end, it was a confidence thing, too. I finally let myself play the game instead of letting others dictate what I do on the court."
Petrino credits assistants Jace Henderson and Nate Covill with doing exceptional work fine-tuning Gfeller's game. Both had a good amount of success in the post during their playing days.
"I call Carmen the Big Fundamental," Petrino said. "She just has a great pace about her. She has a good basketball IQ, doesn't get rushed. Her footwork and how she gets ready to shoot, she really does make it look simple, but it's not as simple as it looks."
Until Montana starts winning games, no one on the team is going to be satisfied. That includes the English major Gfeller, who chose the Lady Griz in part because her brother had such a good experience and she loved the family atmosphere she observed in spending time with the UM women's team.
Montana took the first step toward turning things around with a 17-13 record last season. Gfeller is optimistic the Lady Griz can take another step under Petrino.
"I'm proud of the way we played last week and I thought we fought hard," she said of an 81-74 loss to Utah State right before Thanksgiving. "I really think we're going to surprise a lot of people in our conference this season."
