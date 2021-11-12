MISSOULA — Sammy Akem always looked up to his brother Gyasi Akem.
The Montana senior wide receiver wanted to be just like his brother who was two years older than him. He admired how Gyasi excelled at whatever sport he played when they were kids.
Sammy also wanted to beat him in whatever they did, whether that was video games or wrestling. That carried over to him wanting to top Gyasi, who went on to play football at Oklahoma State, on the football field or running track.
“I know it sounds childish, but my brother played football, and that’s always motivated me,” he said. “So, I’m going to do it and show people and show myself that I can do it at the highest level. That’s for sure one thing our parents pushed on us: If you do something, do it at the highest level. I just love the game, I love football, I love competition and I want to be the best.”
Sammy has worked to do that by being a football junkie who’s willing to put in the extra work. He stays after practices running routes or catching passes long after others on the team have gone into the locker room. He's also come to love the work in the weight room.
It might seem like things should come easy for him as a 6-foot-4, 210-pound athlete, but he was once a skinny, lanky kid who couldn’t buy a college offer coming out of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He just never wanted to be seen as a slouch, and he needed to embrace the hard work to go from being a late bloomer to someone who has an immense inner confidence.
“I was going to put in the work to be prepared for whatever was going to come,” he said. “I just never wanted to cheat the game.”
Sammy often has an infectious smile on his face. He might smack talk with Griz defenders, but if he gets beat, he’d give the defender props. Then it’s time to line it up and go at it again.
As Sammy’s career at UM winds down, he’s already proven people wrong over the years and leaves a legacy on and off the field. His most visible impact is becoming one of only three receivers in UM history to be ranked in the top eight of each of the three major receiving categories.
“I never imagined that I would do the things that I’ve done at Montana,” he said. “I always put in the work. I was always a hard worker. I always loved the game. Just to look up and see that I’m top 10, that’s just mind-blowing to me.”
Growing up
One of Akem’s biggest learning curves at Montana came before he got on the football field.
He posted a 3.0 grade-point average his first semester but struggled with academics the next two semesters. He improved his study habits with the help of his girlfriend, Jordan Dillon, going with her to the library every Sunday to study and learning the importance of not cramming for exams.
“There’s nobody here holding your hand, and I just don’t feel like high school prepares you for that,” he said. “To get to college and realize that this is on you, and you’re going to succeed or fail on you, I think that’s one of the biggest obstacles I’ve realized.”
Growing up, Sammy’s parents stressed academics and never pushed sports on him and his siblings. His parents are each the first in their families to graduate from college with a bachelor’s degree.
His father came from Cameroon, became a teacher after getting his bachelor's degree in mathematics, then got a civil engineering master's degree and is working in the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Both his father and mother made college a priority for their kids; Sammy was fortunate enough to have it fully paid by an athletic scholarship.
“That’s something that molded me as a kid where I didn’t really have to see sports as my way out or emulate that I want to be this big sports star,” he said. “Every kid has that in the back of his mind. But to say that was something I wanted to be, it wasn’t really my path. I just saw it as something I loved to do, something that was fun and I was going to do it as long as I could.”
Over the years, Sammy had heard people say that success or failure is based on the individual and his/her willingness to put in the necessary time. But it wasn’t something he really understood until he was on his own in college.
“You can’t point the finger, you can’t play the blame game, you just have to do the work,” he said. “If you want to succeed, it’s going to be all on you. You have to do that. If you put your mind to something, know that you can achieve it. But it’s not going to be easy. Nobody’s going to hand you anything, so you have to go take what you want and be willing to work for it.”
Standing up
Sammy has used the notoriety he gained from his success on the field to stand up for what he believes in off the field.
That shined through when he spoke up on social media when the then-Darby High School football coach called for vigilante justice during the George Floyd protests in 2020. It struck a chord with Sammy because he couldn’t fathom how that would be said by someone who’s a leader of young men, particularly impressionable high school teenagers.
Sammy had never spoken up like that before, either because he didn’t experience equality and civil rights issues growing up or he was just too naïve to notice them. The timing of COVID and the proximity of the situation in Darby coalesced into the proper opportunity.
“I just feel like I had an obligation,” he said. “I felt like there’s so many people in the past who have spoken out on topics such as that, have put things on the line, who have put their legacies on the line for me to be where I am today. So, who am I to sit back and not take advantage of that when I have a platform to speak out?”
Many people knew Sammy the football player. They got to know Sammy the person through his words. That includes Brady Walz, who was Sammy’s offensive coordinator at Broken Arrow High School and has come to see him as a man of character.
He’s been most impressed with Sammy’s work off the field despite him having mounds of success on the field. They’ve talked about social issues recently, and Sammy gave him ideas of what to talk with his seventh-grade class about, particularly the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
“The player-coach relationship tends to go one way, but he taught me more than I taught him,” Walz said. “He’d never admit that, but I respect him the most for standing up for his beliefs and what’s right. Sammy is going to stand up for his beliefs, but he’s also going to take the time to educate people about it, that way everybody gets on the same page.”
Sammy was an inaugural member of Montana’s Athletics Diversity & Inclusion Committee in 2020. Football players TraJon Cotton and Garrett Graves were also on that committee.
Cotton had been initially impressed with Sammy’s hard work on the field, making sure to line up against him during practice reps to get better. He later saw how Sammy’s leadership off the field helped pull out of him that desire to speak up because he feels he’s been a quieter person.
“I respect him because he’s not afraid to voice his opinion. I respect that 100%,” he said. “If something’s not right, he’s not afraid to stand up and talk about it.”
Rising up
Things were going great for Sammy on the field until he suffered a freak injury in 2019 at Idaho.
His season ended with that Lisfranc injury as he tore a ligament in the middle of his foot. The injury messed with his mind because he didn’t know if he was going to be good enough to play again as he went through rehab.
“I have a new respect for people who come back from injuries as good or better than they were before because it’s tough going through rehab, trying to build your muscle back, trying to build all that stuff back, not being able to walk for a while,” he said. “It’s frustrating and grueling mentally and physically. You just got to have the mental toughness and the physical toughness to get through it and know that better days are going to come if you continue to work.”
David Alexander knows all about Sammy’s toughness. He was the head coach at Broken Arrow High School when Sammy was a team captain.
Alexander still remembers when a Division I recruiter came to their high school but wasn’t initially impressed with Sammy physically. Sammy lined up at tight end, like Alexander asked, and proceeded to block a defensive end about 7 or 8 yards down the field.
“He might have been the toughest kid I ever coached mentally and physically,” Alexander said. “He was just so physically tough, so mentally tough. You could do anything with him. He was smart, super intelligent. You could ask him to change something the day of the game and since he loved football so much, it was really important to him to play good for his teammates and hold up his end of the bargain.”
Division I schools didn’t seem to see enough of that mental and physical toughness out of Sammy. People thought he was a tweener, maybe not fast enough to play outside receiver but not big enough to play tight end.
Jason Semore, who was coaching at Montana back then and had coached with Walz at the University of Tulsa, gave Sammy his lone full-ride scholarship. Sammy had excelled in track, winning the state title in the 110-meter hurdles as a senior, but he knew he wanted to play college football, so he was secure in his decision to join the Griz.
“I have an immense love for the game of football,” he said. “I’ve played this game since flag football in the first and second grade and tackle in third grade, and I just fell in love with it. I love the competition. I never imagined myself doing anything different.”
Looking up
Sammy is once again determined to prove the doubters wrong.
He has yet to earn first-team All-Big Sky or All-American honors. Whether that comes, he’s hoping to get a shot to play in the NFL.
“If people are like, ‘Oh, he’s an FCS guy. Oh, he’s been injured. Oh, he’s slow,’ whatever the doubts may be, I just want to prove to them that I can play this game at the highest level, I can do it, I am capable and I have the ability,” he said.
Walz and Alexander knew Sammy would excel in college, but him becoming a top-10 receiver in program history has been a pleasant surprise. They both hope Sammy gets a shot in the league because they know his work ethic can carry him if he gets his chance.
“He’s going to be ultra-successful in anything he puts his mind to,” Alexander said. “Even off the field, he’s going to be super successful. He’s just one of those guys that has the ability to focus on a task and is going to make it happen because he’s that driven.”
Sammy is also someone who can market himself well and give a presentable image of himself. He was the first Griz football player to take advantage of the name, image and likeness opportunities this past summer, and Walz even thinks he’d do well in the marketing field.
“He has the personality,” Walz said. “He’s got the ‘it’ factor, the charisma, the smile, the energy and the vibe. He just makes people feel at ease. He can get people pumped up and talk with his experience and how he’s fought through adversity and come at it from a multitude of angles.”
Football is going to end at some point. Sammy knows that and is thinking of going into sports psychology when that happens.
He’s already seen the benefits of sports psychology by using breathing and mindset techniques he’s learned in class to help him on the field. He’s hoping to one day help other athletes through the mental health aspect of the game.
“One thing I love is how people are able to get themselves to that point where you’re so dominant that in your head nobody can stop you,” he said. “That’s what it is to be an athlete: You have to believe that nobody can stop you, nobody’s better than you. You just have to truly believe that.”
