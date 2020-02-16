MISSOULA — Great Falls High senior Gabe Longin was longing to play for Montana for as long as he can remember.
The dream first entered his mind when he started attending home games at 6 or 7 years old, sitting in the box seats where his family had season tickets. He’d attend nearly every home game since then except when his own sports playing days in high school interfered.
Longin turned his dream into a reality when he accepted a walk-on spot with the Griz in early February after months of waiting to see if the team would have a spot for him. He’s projected to be a safety when he joins the team for the 2020 season, following somewhat in the steps of his father, Tony Longin, who ran track and played football at Montana from 1987-90.
“It was a pretty stressful process,” Longin told 406mtsports.com. “But it’s been my dream forever. I couldn’t be happier to be a Grizzly.”
Longin had to keep a belief that things would work out for him in a lengthy recruiting process. He got in contact with the Griz prior to the season, he said, talking with recruiting coordinator Justin Green and finding out he’d have to wait to see if there’d be a walk-on spot available.
Longin hadn’t heard anything as the season wound down, so he emailed head coach Bobby Hauck to check in on the walk-on possibility. Tight ends coach Jace Schillinger responded and visited with him, but the message was still that Longin would have to wait for an answer.
“He said I might have to wait until spring football was over,” Longin said. “They said it might even take until the day fall camp started. I was going to wait it out because I wanted to play for the Griz, I wanted to play for coach Hauck”
While waiting for the Griz to make an offer, Longin was getting interest from NAIA schools. Dickinson State in North Dakota even wanted him to come play football on scholarship.
Montana got back to Longin sooner than he expected when it told him right before National Signing Day that it had a walk-on spot for him. First-year Montana Tech coach Kyle Samson, the son of Longin’s coach at Great Falls High, Mark Samson, offered him a scholarship the next day, but Longin was no longer entertaining offers, even if money was involved.
“When I got the call from Montana, it was one of the best moments of my life to know I made the team,” Longin said. “I wasn’t looking anywhere else after that.”
Longin was a two-way starter as a senior, playing running back and safety, the latter because of injuries to the defense, where he’d earn all-state honorable-mention status while playing through what he called a “rough shoulder problem.” He had focused on running back as a junior, leading the team in rushing yards, ranking second in receiving yards and returning kicks.
“I think I’m a pretty good run-filler and can also defend the pass real well,” Longin said. “I love safety, but I’d play anywhere to play for the Griz.”
Samson knew at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds that Longin might be better suited as a safety in college, so that’s how he pitched him to recruiters.
“He has good reactions and understands where he’s supposed to be,” Samson said. “I think it’s a position he enjoys to play. He’s not afraid to stick his nose in there.”
Montana has a history of turning walk-ons into players who have successful college careers. Longin knows he’ll have to bring the right attitude and approach to try to have any similar sort of success.
“Just being a walk-on, I know I’ll have to work even harder than everyone else,” Longin said. “I’m expecting to do everything 10 times better to get noticed and hopefully play.”
Samson believes Longin has the right makeup to be a walk-on fighting for everything.
“I know it’s his dream, and I know he understands what it’s going to take,” Samson said. “He’s got to work harder to prove his place. He’ll work hard. He’s very smart and very mature for his age. He’ll be a good citizen for that program and school. I know that coach Hauck will never have to worry about him.”
