SPOKANE — Junior Jaydon Green made history on Saturday, breaking a 41-year-old UM school record with a time of 7.97 in the 60-meter hurdles.
That highlighted the final day of the WSU Invitational, which began Thursday at The Podium.
Green's hurdles coach, Paul Reneau, described his junior succinctly: "Healed, determined, focused and cool under pressure."
The record Green broke was of Jan Harlan (8.04), set in 1981. Harlan, a native of the Netherlands, was a former teammate of Reneau's, making it even more special to the veteran coach.
Green placed 13th in the 60 hurdles at the 2019 Big Sky Championships, his first indoor season. A year later, he scored for the first time, placing seventh. Now two years later, Green is looking for bigger things later this month at the conference meet, with Saturday's time ranking second in the Big Sky this season.
Competing inside The Podium last month, Green jumped onto the radar of many when he ran a time of 8.07, within three-hundredths of a second of Harlan's record. On Saturday, he ran an 8.15 in the preliminary race, enough to secure him a spot in the finals, where later in the afternoon he trimmed 18-hundredths of a second off of his time to break the 41-year-old school record.
"Jaydon has been committed to the process of improving his race all year," said assistant coach Lindsey Hall, who herself is a five-time school-record-holder, including in the women's 60 hurdles. "Today's accomplishment of breaking 8 seconds and breaking a school record was just the beginning of what he is building towards."
—UM sports information
