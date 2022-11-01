The Montana women's tennis team wrapped up its fall tournament season at the Gonzaga Invite over the weekend with a pair of semifinal appearances highlighting the trip.
In a preview of the 2023 Big Sky duals season, the Griz were one of five conference teams competing in Spokane, with the University of Portland and host Bulldogs rounding out the seven-team field.
The six Grizzlies competing went 2-3 in doubles and 9-7 in singles over the three-day tourney, with two advancing to the semifinal round of their respective brackets.
Senior Maria Goheen picked up two wins in the red bracket, and sophomore Nancy Cabanas won her second-round match in the white bracket to each book a trip to the semis.
Goheen advanced with straight-set wins over Idaho's Nicole Horacek (6-1, 6-3) and Portland's Aleksandra Dimitrijevic (6-3, 6-4) before losing to Gonzaga's Caroline Wernli 6-7(6), 3-6 in the semi.
After a first-round bye, Cabanas advanced with a win over Portland State's Egan Madison (7-6, 6-3) in the quarterfinal before falling to Idaho's Jayanne Palma in a tight three-setter 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-4.
In consolation action, UM senior Lauren Dunlap beat Eastern Washington's Leandra Nizetic 6-4, 6-3, and Hailey Murphy beat Idaho's Rachelle Starreveld in a super breaker 2-6, 6-2, 1-0(3).
Murphy and Cabanas both won Sunday consolation matches over opponents from Idaho as well to finish the tournament on a high note for the Griz.
Montana now turns its attention to a training period to cap the fall semester before the spring championship duals season gets underway in January, with the Griz looking to return to their first Big Sky tourney since 2015.
"It was good to see Maria and Nancy make the semifinals of their draws," head coach Steve Ascher said. "We are competing well right now and looking forward to ramping up over the next couple of months and working on all the areas needing improvement. We'll look to build on the strides we've made this fall and continue to develop as a program."
