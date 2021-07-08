The Montana Grizzlies landed at No. 9 in the HERO Sports FCS preseason top-25 poll.

The Griz come in third among five Big Sky Conference teams, with Weber State and Montana State ahead in a tie at No. 7. Eastern Washington was voted No. 16 and Sacramento State was put at No. 23. 

Sam Houston, which won the 2021 spring FCS Championship, was the top team at No. 1 in the poll followed by James Madison, South Dakota State, North Dakota State and Southern Illinois.

The Griz were ranked No. 11 in the Athlon Sports poll, which was released in mid-June.

The 2021 fall season starts for the Griz with a road game at Washington in Seattle Sept. 4. The Griz open at home Sept. 11 against Western Illinois.   

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

