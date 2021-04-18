MISSOULA — The key players and position grades from Montana's 48-7 win over Portland State on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Quick recap
Montana ecplised 500 yards of offense, allowed just one score and dominated in the ground game on its way to completing the spring season with a 2-0 record.
***
Players of the game
Offense: Xavier Harris. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound true freshman running back from Oxnard, California, slashed his way to 111 rush yards and two TDs on 13 carries and caught two passes for 10 yards before he left in the fourth quarter with an apparent injury.
Defense: Jace Lewis. The 6-foot-1, 238-pound senior LB from Townsend, Montana, showed his talent as the Big Sky preseason defensive MVP with a team-high six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in addition to an interception return of 20 yards.
Special teams: Malik Flowers. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound special teams standout from Fontana, California, is best known for his three career kickoff return TDs, but he made his presence known on the punt return team with a blocked punt off the right edge of the defense.
***
Report Card
Quarterbacks: B
Cam Humphrey improved from his first game, still had an up-and-down day and took a hit that left him on the turf for a couple minutes. He was 19-of-26 passing for 237 yards with TDs throws of 54 and 15 yards and one INT in the end zone.
Running backs/Fullbacks: A
Xavier Harris and Nick Ostmo seemed to see the field better and make crisper cuts. Harris slashed his way to 111 rushing yards and two TDs on 13 carries. Ostmo barreled his way to 86 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.
Wide receivers/Tight ends: A
Six WRs and TEs caught a pass, five had at least two receptions. Gabe Sulser again led in receiving yards with 83 yards, 1 TD. Sammy Akem had 39 yards, 1 TD. Bryson Deming has four catches as the TE play impressed PSU's coach.
Offensive line: A
The O-line came to play, paving the way for 511 yards of offense. That included 259 yards on the ground one week after UM struggled to get a push up front and create running lanes. The O-line was called for three penalties for 28 yards.
Defensive line: A
The D-line helped limit PSU to 100 rushing yards on 35 carries, a mere 2.9 yards per rush. The unit brought pressure despite not getting a sack. Justin Belknap, Jacob McGourin, Joe Babros and RJ Nelson combined for 10 tackles, 2 TFLs
Linebackers: A
The LBs made plays as they were freed up by the D-line eating up double teams. Jace Lewis had six tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 1 INT. Marcus Welnel added six tackles, 2 TFLs, 0.5 sacks. Patrick O'Connel had five tackles, 1.5 TFLs.
Defensive backs: A
The DBs showed some punishing nature as hard hitters. Robby Hauck had six tackles, while Gavin Robertson and Justin Ford each had three. As UM forced PSU into long third and fourth downs, the DBs helped allow just 2 conversions on 16 attempts.
Special teams: A
Malik Flowers blocked a punt. Gabe Sulser had three punt returns for 89 yards, including a 56-yarder, but did fair catch one with apparent running room. UM gave up a long kickoff return of 28 yards. Jack Cooper made 2 of 3 PATs, Carver Gilman made 4 of 4.
