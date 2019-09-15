EUGENE, ORE. — The key players and position grades from Montana's 35-3 loss to Oregon on Saturday at Autzen Stadium.
Quick recap
Montana managed one field goal by Brandon Purdy and allowed Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert to throw five touchdown passes. Senior Jerry Louie-McGee broke Montana's career receptions record.
***
Montana players of the game
Offense: Jerry Louie-McGee. The 5-foot-9, 171-pound senior wide receiver from Coeur d'Alene broke Montana's receptions record that stood since 1998, when Raul Pacheco finished with 192. He had six catches for 66 yards and is up to 196 career receptions.
Defense: Dante Olson. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior linebacker from Medford, Oregon, tallied a game-high 14 tackles in showing he belonged on the field with FBS talent. Only one other player on either team — Robby Hauck — had more than five tackles in the game.
Special teams: Adam Wilson. The 6-foot, 185-pound senior kicker and punter from San Diego, California, punted the ball eight times and dropped six of them inside the 20-yard line. Two of his punts traveled 50 or more yards, with the longest going 53 yards.
Report Card
Quarterbacks: B-
Dalton Sneed completed 20 of 30 passes for 184 yards against the toughest defense the Griz will face. He was intercepted once, but it appeared receiver Sammy Akem slipped on his route. Some hesitation in the pocket but managed well. Ran 7 times for minus-8 yards. Seven passes broken up.
Running backs/Fullbacks: C-
Montana mustered just 8 rushing yards on 21 carries since sack yardage is accounted in the rushing total. While the Griz were going up against a Pac-12 defense, Oregon was without two starters in its front seven. Running backs Marcus Knight and Nick Ostmo combined for 21 yards on 12 carries.
Wide receivers/tight ends: B
The receivers won some one-on-one matchups but struggled to gain yards after the catch since the speedy Ducks took good angles. Akem had six catches for 85 yards and Louie-McGee added six receptions for 66 yards. Matt Rensvold walked off the field gingerly after being banged up on a tackle.
Offensive line: C
The line didn't create many running lanes and allowed five tackles for loss and four sacks. Junior college transfer Moses Mallory made his first career start for Montana, at right guard. NAIA transfer Dylan Cook started the second half at right tackle before the Griz made some substitutions the rest of the way.
Defensive line: B
The line got some pressure on quarterback Justin Herbert, but he avoided tackle attempts with his speed or shook them off with his 6-foot-6, 237-pound frame. Oregon's O-line is the most experienced in the country, so the performance is promising. Milton Mamula had a TFL. No sacks.
Linebackers: B
Dante Olson tallied 14 tackles, the most in the game and a single-game high for him this season. Jace Lewis got slightly banged up when he collided with defensive lineman Braydon Deming but added five tackles. Backup Marcus Welnel had three tackles and one of Montana's three tackles for loss.
Defensive backs: C-
The secondary allowed Herbert to completed 71.4% of his passes for 316 yards and five touchdowns. They were called for a 15-yard penalty on four drives, and Oregon scored on each of those. Blown coverage on a TD pass. Robby Hauck second in the game with nine tackles. Nash Fouch had a TFL.
Special teams: C+
Montana had to call for a fair catch or take a touchback on each of its three punt returns and averaged 22.3 yards on kickoff returns, slightly below the 25 for which Hauck looks. Purdy made a 25-yard field goal but missed a 50-yarder. Adam Wilson placed six of his eight punts in the Ducks' 20-yard line.
