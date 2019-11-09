MISSOULA — The key players and position grades from No. 6 Montana's 42-17 win over Idaho on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Quick recap
Montana quarterback Dalton Sneed helped the Griz rally from a 10-0 deficit by throwing for 241 yards and one touchdown. He returned to the field for the first time since Oct. 19 in the second quarter and got a boost from the defense, which forced four turnovers in the second half.
***
Montana players of the game
Offense: Dalton Sneed. The 6-foot-1, 216-pound senior quarterback from Scottsdale, Arizona, completed 17 of 27 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown in his first game since Oct. 19, playing for about 35 minutes.
Defense: Milton Mamula. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound redshirt freshman defensive end from Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, had two of Montana five sacks and one of the two forced fumbles to go with four total tackles.
Special teams: Adam Wilson. The 6-foot, 185-pound senior punter/kicker from San Diego, California, averaged 64.3 yards and five touchbacks on seven kickoffs. He also averaged 39.7 yards on three punts with a long of 45 yards.
***
Report Card
Quarterbacks: B+
Dalton Sneed performed better than expected in his first action since Oct. 19, throwing for 241 yards and one score. He came on in relief of Cam Humphrey, who was picked off twice in the first quarter and finished 6 of 10 for 50 yards.
Running backs/Fullbacks: B
Montana ran for tough yards in the red zone, converting five of six times. Nick Ostmo ran for 62 yards, two TDs on 15 rushes. Marcus Knight ran for 29 yards, three TDs and fumbled once on 17 carries. Each had 32 receiving yards.
Wide receivers/Tight ends: B+
Five receivers combined to catch 18 passes for 227 yards. Samori Toure had nine grabs for 129 yards and one TD. Mitch Roberts tallied four catches for 52 yards after Sammy Akem left the game. Five passes of 15+ yards for the receivers.
Offensive line: A-
Montana allowed just one sack and one tackle for loss on 73 plays. They blocked well in the red zone to help the Griz rush for five scores. The team totaled just 101 yards on 36 carries (2.8 per rush) against a stout front seven.
Defensive line: A
Montana's D-line combined for four of the team's five sacks. Milton Mamula two sacks, one forced fumble. Jesse Sims one sack, one forced fumble. Joe Babros intercepted a pass. Eli Alford 0.5 sacks. Braydon Deming 0.5 sacks.
Linebackers: A-
Held Idaho to 121 yards on 39 runs although Mason Petrino put some jukes on them. Dante Olson 13 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery. Ryder Rice and Jace Lewis 0.5 TFLs each. Lewis PBU led to INT. Patrick O'Connell fumble recovery.
Defensive backs: B+
Secondary play appeared to lead to coverage sacks. Petrino completed just 21 of 41 passes for 242 yards with two TDs, two INTs. Nash Fouch got an INT. Dareon Nash broke up a pass. Robby Hauck second on UM with 10 tackles.
Special teams: B
Adam Wilson averaged 64.3 yards on seven kickoffs and 39.7 yards on three punts with a long of 45 yards. Jerry Louie-McGee had a 39-yard punt return. Keynan Foster had a 34-yard kickoff return. Brandon Purdy six of six on PATs.
