MISSOULA — The key players and position grades from No. 10 Montana's 34-17 over Eastern Washington on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Quick recap
Montana scored the final 24 points of the game, on four consecutive drives, to erase a 17-10 deficit in the third quarter on its way to a 34-17 win.
***
Montana players of the game
Offense: Marcus Knight. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound sophomore running back from San Juan Capistrano, California, ran for 131 yards on a season-high 26 carries, scored three rushing touchdowns and had a team-high 65 receiving yards.
Defense: Jacob McGourin. The 6-foot-5, 236-pound true freshman defensive lineman from Cheney, Washington, had two tackles, one sack and one pass breakup in his first game against the school located in his hometown and where his dad played.
Special teams: Garrett Graves. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound redshirt freshman special teams player from Eureka, Montana, had a pair of special teams tackles, including a crushing, clean hit on Calin Criner as soon as he fielded a punt.
***
Report Card
Quarterbacks: B
Backup Cam Humphrey showed he was serviceable and didn't try to force too much while starting in place of injured Dalton Sneed. He completed 20 of 29 passes for 176 yards with one touchdown, and ran nine times for 35 yards.
Running backs/Fullbacks: A-
Marcus Knight carried the ball a season-high 26 times for 131 yards and three scores. He did lose one fumble. Knight caught three passes for a team-high 65 yards. Nick Ostmo carried the load late, running 18 times for 79 yards, both season highs.
Wide receivers/Tight ends: C-
Montana overcame dropped passes, including a third-down drop by Sammy Akem and a fourth-down drop by Joey Elwell, both in the red zone. Akem's 49 yards led all receivers, and he had one TD. No other WRs or TEs had more than 20 yards.
Offensive line: A
Montana's offensive line paved the way for 254 rushing yards on 55 carries, the second-most yards and the most runs by the Griz this season. Only three runs went for negative yards. The line allowed Humphrey to be sacked just once.
Defensive line: A-
The D-line helped limit the Eagles to 101 rushing yards and didn't give QB Eric Barriere ample time in the pocket. Jesse Sims and Jacob McGourin each collected one sack. McGourin one PBU. Braydon Deming TFL. Alex Gubner PBU.
Linebackers: B+
Dante Olson and Jace Lewis collected their tackles as usual, getting 14 and seven, respectively. Both had just two solo tackles. Olson added 0.5 TFLs. Patrick O'Connell added four tackles, and Ryder Rice had two tackles.
Defensive backs: B-
The secondary was caught out of position or unable to make tackles that led to a 36-yard touchdown and 62-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter. Robby Hauck one sack. Josh Sandry 1.5 TFLs, one PBU. Gavin Robertson one PBU.
Special teams: B+
Not many chances to make plays as EWU kicked mostly away from Malik Flowers and Jerry Louie-McGee. McGee muffed a punt. Flowers recovered a kick coverage fumble. Brandon Purdy made FGs of 35 and 46 yards. Adam Wilson averaged 48.4 yards per punt.
