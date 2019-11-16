MISSOULA — The key players and position grades from No. 5 Montana's 35-16 over No. 3 Weber State on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Quick recap
Montana's defense locked down, the special teams may key plays, and the offense took advantage of short field and chunk passing plays to take a 35-3 lead in the third quarter and roll to a win.
***
Montana players of the game
Offense: Samori Toure. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior wideout from Portland, Oregon, had a career-high 193 receiving yards and three TDs on eight catches. He's the first Griz since 2015 to go over 1,000 receiving yards.
Defense: Josh Sandry. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior safety from Bigfork, Montana, came through on senior day. He intercepted a tipped pass in the second quarter and had a tackle for loss to go with three total tackles.
Special teams: Drew Turner. The 6-foot, 218-pound redshirt freshman running back from Kalispell, Montana, recovered a fumbled punt snap in the second quarter. That led to a touchdown that put the Griz up 21-3.
***
Report Card
Quarterbacks: B
Starter Dalton Sneed was 17-of-25 passing for 265 yards and three touchdowns. But he also threw two interceptions. Backup Cam Humphrey threw one pass that was incomplete.
Running backs/Fullbacks: A-
Weber State's defense was allowing an average of 110.8 rushing yards per game prior to Saturday. The Grizzlies piled up 129 yards, with Marcus Knight accounting for 79 on 14 carries and Nick Ostmo for 19 on 8 totes.
Wide receivers/Tight ends: A
The Grizzlies picked up the slack nicely with their second-best receiver, Samuel Akem, sidelined by an injury. Samori Toure was a one-man wrecking crew with eight catches for 193 yards and three TDs. Missoula product Mitch Roberts had three catches for 34 yards.
Offensive line: A-
Montana's front allowed just two sacks, giving QB Dalton Sneed the time he needed to throw for 265 yards and three touchdowns. The Griz amassed 394 total yards against a defense that is accustomed to giving up 40 yards less on average.
Defensive line: A-
The Grizzly defensive front helped hold Weber State to just 69 yards rushing. Weber State did manage 294 yards passing as the team played in desperation mode most of the way. The Griz had 2.5 sacks and 8 tackles for loss.
Linebackers: A-
Jace Lewis and Dante Olson led the Grizzlies in tackles with 16 and 13, respectively. Patrick O'Connell chipped in with five tackles. Weber State was held to just 127 total yards and three points in the first half.
Defensive backs: B+
Of Weber State's 294 yards passing, 124 came after the game was in hand and the Wildcats were using backup quarterback Kaden Jenks. Josh Sandry and Gavin Robertson each had an interception and Robby Hauck made 10 tackles.
Special teams: A-
Montana's Garrett Graves blocked a punt early that led to a Montana touchdown and set the tone. Brandon Purdy was 5 for 5 on extra-point attempts. Montana did have a 2-point conversion pass negated by a controversial penalty.
