MISSOULA — The key players and position grades from No. 8 Montana's 59-20 win over Idaho State on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Quick recap
Montana closed the game on a 59-3 run after falling down 17-0 less than one minute into the second quarter. The Griz scored the final 24 points of the second quarter to take a 24-17 lead into the break and outscored Idaho State 35-3 in the second half.
***
Montana players of the game
Offense: Dalton Sneed. The 6-foot-1, 216-pound senior quarterback from Scottsdale, Arizona, posted a career-high 464 yards of total offense. He threw for 397 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 67 yards and two scores.
Defense: Robby Hauck. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound sophomore safety from Missoula, Montana had one of two Grizzly sacks and appeared to rattle QB Matt Struck. He totaled eight tackles, one TFL and one PBU.
Special teams: Brandon Purdy. The 5-foot-10, 176-pound junior kicker from Kalispell, Montana, made a 35-yard field goal and all eight extra points kicks he attempted after missing two in the last home game against Monmouth.
***
Report Card
Quarterbacks: A
Dalton Sneed totaled a career-high 464 yards of offense. He completed 26 of 41 passes for 397 yards with two touchdowns. Ten of his passes went for 15 or more yards. He ran 16 times for a team-high 67 yards with two scores.
Running backs/Fullbacks: B+
Marcus Knight punched in TD runs of 4, 2 and 2 yards. He ran 18 times for 53 yards, had 31 receiving yards. Adam Eastwood 51-yard score in garbage time. Nick Ostmo 9 yards. Drew Turner 7 yards. RBs 124 of 191 rushing yards.
Wide receivers/Tight ends: A
Samori Toure led all receivers with 188 yards and one touchdown. Sammy Akem caught 10 passes for 135 yards and one score. They made catches on deep passes look easy. Jerry Louie-McGee had two catches for eight yards.
Offensive line: B
Idaho State registered two sacks and six tackles for loss against Montana's offensive front. Sneed used his pocket awareness and scrambling ability to avoid trouble. Colton Keintz saw time at right tackle, Dylan Cook at left tackle.
Defensive line: B
The defensive line didn't record a tackle for loss or sack but are normally tasked with eating up blocks to free up the linebackers. Jesse Sims, Jed Nagler and Alex Gubner each had four tackles, tops among the D-linemen.
Linebackers: A-
Dante Olson and Jace Lewis were the top two tacklers, with 18 and 14. Patrick O'Connell got his team-leading fourth sack of the year and has five tackles. Not counting a 71-yard TD run, ISU had 126 yards on 42 carries, 3 yards per rush.
Defensive backs: B+
They gave up yards early but rebounded to hold Struck to 16-of-33 passing for 189 yards. Robby Hauck had one of two sacks. Hauck and Nash Fouch two of three TFLs. All three PBUs by Hauck, Josh Sandry and Dareon Nash.
Special teams: B
Brandon Purdy made a 35-yard field goal and all eight extra points. Malik Flowers averaged 23.5 yards on four kickoff returns. Adam Wilson had five punts averaging 42.2 yards. There were three punt returns for 10.7 yards on average.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.