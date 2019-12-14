OGDEN, Utah — The key players and position grades from No. 7 Montana's 17-10 loss to No. 4 Weber State in the quarterfinals of the playoffs on Friday at Stewart Stadium.
Quick recap
Montana quarterback Dalton Sneed was intercepted five times and the Griz had a blocked punt returned for a touchdown to subdue a strong performance by the defense, which limited Weber State to 113 total yards of offense.
***
Montana players of the game
Offense: Samori Toure. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior wide receiver from Portland, Oregon, led all players with eight receptions and 85 receiving yards. He broke the school's single-season receptions and receiving yards records.
Defense: Dante Olson. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound senior linebacker from Medford, Oregon, collected a game-high 14 tackles on his way to breaking UM's career tackles record and the Big Sky single-season tackles record.
Special teams: Brandon Purdy. The 5-foot-10, 176-pound junior kicker from Kalispell made a 27-yard field goal that pulled Montana within 17-10. It was his second make in the playoffs. He finished the season 11 of 14 on FGs.
***
Report Card
Quarterback: D
Dalton Sneed was picked off a career-high five times. He came into the game with nine interceptions in 390 passes this year. He completed 30 of 48 passes for 257 yards, one TD. He gained 25 yards on five runs, not counting sacks.
Running backs/Fullbacks: C-
Marcus Knight was limited to 25 rush yards but took just 12 handoffs. Weber made plays up front, and the snow played a factor in struggles running the ball. He had six catches for 20 yards. Nick Ostmo had 8 yards on three carries.
Wide receivers/Tight ends: B
UM receivers made key grabs when the ball was delivered to them. Samori Toure had 85 yards, Mitch Roberts had 67 and Jerry Louie-McGee had 53, the top three marks in the game. TE Colin Bingham had UM's lone TD reception.
Offensive line: C-
The line gave up six sacks one game after posting a clean sheet. They couldn't create much push up front as UM ran for just 17 yards on 27 carries. Excluding the sacks, the Griz still had just 58 rush yards, an average of 2.8 per carry.
Defensive line: A
Montana limited Weber to 43 rushing yards on 37 attempts, an average of 1.2 per run. Jesse Sims had six tackles, third most on the team; Braydon Deming and Alex Gubner had four each. UM gave up only one run of 10 or more yards.
Linebackers: A
Dante Olson and Jace Lewis were all over the field, getting 14 and 12 tackles, respectively. Those were the top two marks in the game. Lewis had two TFLs and one forced fumble. Olson became the program's all-time tackles leader.
Defensive backs: A
Josh Sandry had two TFLs and broke up a TD pass in the end zone, forcing a Weber FG. Dareon Nash had a key PBU on a third down. Robby Hauck had the lone sack and forced a fumble. UM allowed just 70 yards on 10-of-22 passing.
Special teams: C
Brandon Purdy made a 27-yard FG. Gubner blocked a FG. Adam Wilson had a punt blocked, returned for a TD. Louie-McGee fumbled a punt, which rolled out of bounds. UM didn't return a punt and ran back one kickoff for 2 yards.
