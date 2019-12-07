MISSOULA — The key players and position grades from No. 7 Montana's 73-28 win over Southeastern Louisiana in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Quick recap
Montana racked up a season-high 600 yards of offense and scored on offense, defense and special teams to breeze past Southeastern Louisiana. The Griz built a 38-21 halftime lead by putting together a 28-point second quarter, their most points in a single quarter this season.
***
Montana players of the game
Offense: Samori Toure. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior wide receiver from Portland, Oregon, had 303 receiving yards and three TDs to break the UM record and the FCS playoff record, the latter held by Randy Moss, for single-game receiving yards.
Defense: Dante Olson. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound senior linebacker from Medford, Oregon, led all players with 13 tackles while collecting two of the team's nine pass breakups, 1.5 tackles for loss and one of their three sacks.
Special teams: Malik Flowers. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound sophomore wide receiver from Fontana, California, returned a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown, his second this season and third in his career, while averaging 43.4 yards on four returns.
***
Report Card
Quarterback: A
Dalton Sneed threw for a career-high 459 yards and five touchdowns, tying his career best. He completed 29 of 45 passes, including a 62-yard TD to Samori Toure that set the tone early. He had 11 passes of 15 or more yards.
Running backs/Fullbacks: A
Marcus Knight rushed for 75 yards and three TDs on 16 carries. He had two catches for 18 yards and one TD. His 25 total TDs and 23 rushing scores this season broke records set in each category by Chase Reynolds in 2009.
Wide receivers/Tight ends: A
Samori Toure set UM's single-game record with 303 receiving yards on 12 catches, scoring three TDs. The 303 yards are also the most in an FCS playoff game. Sentinel grad Mitch Roberts had nine catches for 85 yards with a TD.
Offensive line: A
Montana scored at will and the offensive line keyed the performance. The Grizzlies piled up 477 total passing yards and 127 rushing yards. In addition, the line did not give up a single sack, just the second this year that happened.
Defensive line: B
The Griz allowed just 22 net yards rushing but surrendered 467 yards passing. Sophomore DT Eli Alford recorded a safety, and senior DE Vika Fa'atuiese collected half a sack. Pressure was generated by the blitz, not the line.
Linebackers: A
Dante Olson tallied a game-high 13 tackles to go with 1.5 TFLs, one sack and two PBUs. Jace Lewis had one QB hurry, one PBU and 0.5 sacks. Marcus Welnel added a QB hurry. Patrick O'Connell had a TFL. Ryder Rice had a PBU.
Defensive backs: B
Montana got burned on deep passes or short passes taken past the secondary for long gains, giving up 11 pass plays of 15+ yards. Gavin Robertson had one of three sacks. Corbin Walker had a pick-6. Dareon Nash broke up two passes.
Special teams: A-
Malik Flowers returned a kickoff 81 yards for a TD and averaged 43.3 yards per return. Adam Wilson averaged 45.2 yards per punt. Brandon Purdy slotted in a 32-yard field goal but missed a PAT. Gabe Peppenger also missed a PAT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.