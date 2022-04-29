EVARO — The first thing Micheal "Sugar" Ray Richardson noticed when his flight landed this week at Missoula International Airport was how much bigger the airport was.
There are more flights in and out now than he used to remember back in his playing days for the Montana men's basketball program in the mid-1970s. That, and the town itself sure is a bit bigger, having grown from about 30,000 to over 70,000.
But, at least some of it is familiar.
"It's just a nice area; I got great memories here," Richardson said during a meet and greet event featuring other NBA and ABA legends Friday at the Gray Wolf Peak Casino. "I had a lot of friends, it was just unbelievable here. I spent a great four years here.
"When I was here, Missoula was so small," he added. "It was only like one airline, which was Frontier. Now you come back to the airport and it's like a big city now. It's really grown. It's unbelievable. I know Stockman's is still here — that was a hell of a place."
Richardson was a Griz hoops legend, and his numbers and accomplishments could fill an entire article.
He averaged 24.2 points per game as a senior in 1978 playing for Jim Brandenburg, and he still holds a few Griz records like single-game scoring (40), single-game field goals made (18), single-season scoring average (24.2), is third on the assists list (372) and second in career scoring (1,827) — doing so before the advent of the 3-point line and the modern revolution, and some might say renaissance, of offense in the game — and his No. 4 overall selection by the New York Knicks in the '78 draft is the highest ever a Grizzly or a Big Sky Conference player have been taken. He was a part of a Montana team in 1975 that nearly upset the final team in John Wooden's legendary UCLA stint, losing to the eventual title-winning Bruins 67-64.
He ended up playing eight seasons in the NBA, having seen his career cut short due to drug use that led to a ban from the league that was eventually lifted. He then spent 14 years in Europe, where he played until he was 47.
Richardson, who lives in Lawton, Oklahoma, admitted that he doesn't get back to Missoula and isn't around the program as much as he used to be, but he does make an effort to swing back to Montana and the western communities every other year or so in between his duties as a father watching his son play professional soccer in France.
Richardson was joined by a slew of former NBA and ABA legends Friday, some who have come through Montana before and some who had never had the chance to see the Treasure State, like Otis Birdsong.
Birdsong and Richardson played together in New Jersey with the Nets, developing a friendship that the two have kept throughout life.
Birdsong works around the country with Richardson, taking the time to help facilitate basketball clinics for underprivileged kids. The last time Birdsong came through the state was for a camp in 2015 with the help of Monty Marengo, a friend of the two who lives in Polson and has worked around sports all his life.
"Micheal Ray and I, in the states, we do free basketball camps for underserved kids. Monty is a friend, and he is always telling me how the kids here — and even the adults — don't have an opportunity to see professional athletes coming through and interacting with them," Birdsong said. "So we want to give the kids here in the area and in Montana a chance to learn from some professional athletes and players.
"When you look at Native Americans, very few Native Americans have played in the NBA," Birdsong added. "These Native American kids don't have an opportunity to learn from professional athletes, or play in college, so we want to encourage them. Might get one or two excited and they pick up a basketball and learn how to play. Gotta give them an opportunity."
Some others were making their first trips. Hall of Fame guard Calvin Murphy, sporting a bright red suit reminiscent of the flashy ones the former point guard is known for, was there along with fellow Hall of Famers Artis Gilmore — known for his ABA days and later his time with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs — and George "Ice Man" Gervin.
Gervin elected to share some of his thoughts on the current state of the NBA. He played in the high-octane ABA before the NBA-ABA merger in 1976, which made the NBA what it is today aside from a handful of expansion teams.
He actually sees a bit of the old ABA in today's league and the way scoring has exploded in recent years.
"Back in the days I played, we were averaging 115, 120 points a game," Gervin said. "The game has evolved. It's more entertainment now, I think, versus the 80s, 90s and I'm all for it. The game is still good. I still enjoy watching it and watching some of the guys that play. ... I'm from that era of scoring a lot of points and the game has gotten back to that. So, I'm glad to see it."
Richardson, who played after the merger and got to the NBA right after the 3-point was implemented in 1979-80, sees the game as being similar, but he had to take a second to note the importance of big men and winning games from the inside-out — as opposed to the current, more deep-ball-focused offensives spearheaded by Golden State and Stephen Curry.
"He's unbelievable," Richardson said of Curry. "He changed the game. But everybody can't shoot like him, but everyone wants to shoot like him."
