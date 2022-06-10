MISSOULA — Ahmaad Rorie entered this week's Bulgarian National Basketball League's finals as his team's leading scorer for the season.
At 15.2 points per game in his third pro season, the former Montana Grizzlies guard has dazzled overseas much like how he did stateside. And like he did at Montana, leading the Grizzlies to two straight Big Sky Conference titles, he has led another team to a title.
Rorie and Balkan Botevgrad beat Rilski Sportist 66-54 Thursday as Rorie scored a team-high 17 points and he finishes his first season with the club after coming over from France. Botevgrad took its sixth-ever league title.
Rorie went 4 of 7 from inside the arc, 2 of 5 from distance, 3 of 4 from the foul line and snagged four boards and dished out four assists.
During his three-season run in Missoula for the Grizzlies, Rorie averaged 16.5 points per game and led the Grizzlies to two NCAA Tournament appearances. Montana went a combined 68-33 when Rorie was on the roster from 2016-17 through 2018-19.
Kendal Manuel, who played with Rorie and is a Billings Skyview grad, also wrapped up his first season with Tarbes-Lourdes. Former Griz great Will Cherry, who has played pro ball since his college career ended in 2013, averaged 13.9 points per game this past season for Fraport Skyliners Frankfurt in the Germany BBL.
In other Montana men's basketball related news, former Grizzly Freddy Brown III announced his next college basketball home on Thursday.
Brown, who entered the transfer portal in March, will take his last bit of eligibility and play for Central Washington down in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference in Division II.
" ... I would like to thank Coach (Brandon) Rita and Coach (Drew) Church for recruiting me during this difficult process investing in my future not only as a student-athlete but as a man," Brown wrote in a statement on his Twitter account Thursday. " ... I am ready to get to work and embrace this new chapter."
Maybe if I wasn’t built for this, I’d let it phase me. 🐾🏔🏀 @CWUAthletics @GNACsports pic.twitter.com/s21sdzHKK6— Freddy Brown ĪĪĪ (@FreddyBrownlll) June 10, 2022
Brown, who is enrolling at CWU to earn his master's degree in information and technology administration, played sparingly over his three years at UM. He appeared in 30 games, averaged about five minutes per contest and scored 60 total points. His season-best from last year came in a blowouts over Yellowstone Christian and SAGU American Indian College when he scored 13 points and 10 — hitting six 3s in the two non-D-I games.
Always a fan favorite, Brown was consistently one of the most animated players on the Grizzly bench during games. He heads to a team that housed two former Big Sky Conference players last season: Xavier Smith (Idaho) and Mitch Brizee (Weber State).
