MISSOULA — Montana men's basketball forward Derrick Carter-Hollinger entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com confirmed with the program.
The news was first reported by men's basketball transfer tracking website verbalcommits.com on Twitter Monday morning.
Montana F Derrick Carter-Hollinger has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/6kSIVxCuuQ— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) May 9, 2022
Carter-Hollinger joins former teammates Kyle Owens (now at UC Riverside), Cameron Parker (Portland State), Robby Beasley III (UC Davis), Freddy Brown III (uncommitted) and Jack Wetzel (uncommitted) as non-graduate departures from the Grizzlies following an 18-14 overall season that ended in the second round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament. Carter-Hollinger is the third major contributor from last season's team to enter the portal.
Carter-Hollinger started just over half of Montana's games last season as a junior. He was placed into the starting lineup about midway through when head coach Travis DeCuire made an adjustment to infuse the energetic and defensive-minded forward to the start of games.
Carter-Hollinger, who is from San Diego, averaged 6.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game and was an efficient shooter at 49.4% from the field and 44% from 3-point range. His stats weren't eye popping, but he was always good for one or two highlight plays on defense or a big shot on the other end throughout the season as his infectious attitude made him a fan favorite over this three seasons in Missoula.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.